Nathan Eovaldi Returns to Mound as Rangers Face Guardians in Spring Training

The Texas Rangers hope to start a new winning streak when they take on the Cleveland Guardians in spring training action on Wednesday in Goodyear, Ariz.

Texas had a three-game winning streak going before they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-4, on Tuesday in Surprise, Ariz. While Texas maps out when Jacob deGrom makes his first spring training start, Nathan Eovaldi is preparing for his second. deGrom has continued working on the back fields at Surprise on his build-up for the season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As the Rangers close in on their first full week of spring training action, the races for he final spots on the bench and in the bullpen are starting to take shape.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

At Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: None

Records: Texas: 3-2; Cleveland: 4-1

Rangers Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi: 0-1, 13.50 ERA

Eovaldi made his spring training debut in Texas’ first game against Kansas City and gave up three hits and three runs in two innings. He struck out three and walked none. He’ll be working to avoid the mistake pitches in the zone that led to those runs. After his first start he gave the thumbs up for how he physically felt after offseason sports hernia surgery. With this being his second start, it’s possible he could go three innings.

Rangers Batting Order

Texas Rangers third baseman Jonah Bride. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

1. 2B Sam Haggerty

2. C Danny Jansen

3. CF Michael Helman

4. SS Ezequiel Duran

5. RF Tyler Wade

6. LF Mark Canha

7. 1B Jonah Bride

8. DH Willie MacIver

9. 3B Richie Martin Jr.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

INF Justin Foscue: He left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness. He’s expected to be down for at least two days and will be re-evaluated on Thursday, per manager Skip Schumaker. (updated Feb. 25).

INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a lumbar stress reaction and will be out for the next four to six weeks (updated Feb. 20)

RHP Winston Santos: The prospect has a fracture in his left wrist and will be in a brace for three weeks. He will be able to continue to throw (updated Feb. 20)

LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford missed last season with an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery. He is in camp and on a slow ramp-up toward game action. He believes he could be ready to pitch in May.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training.

Other Notes

Pitchers Emiliano Teodo, Mark Church and Josh Sborz are on slower ramp-ups due to recovery from injury. Right fielder Brandon Nimmo won’t play in a spring training game until March. He has a specific ramp-up plan that allows him to be fresh for opening day, per manager Skip Schumaker.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3

Feb. 21: Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb. 22 Texas 9, Colorado 5

Feb. 23 Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 0

Feb. 24 Arizona 6, Texas 4

Feb. 25 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 at Athletics (SS), TBA

Feb. 27 at Chicago White Sox (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 1 at Seattle Mariners, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 1270 KFLC-AM

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ