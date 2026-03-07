New Rangers Star Knows He’s on ‘Borrowed Time’ Trying to Make Roster

Andrew McCutchen has spent most of the offseason trying to get teams interested in having a 39-year-old former MVP at spring training. The Texas Rangers finally bit.

The Rangers announced the deal officially on Friday, adding a veteran to their outfield mix. He’s on a minor league deal, so there is no risk to the Rangers. But it’s a strange deal for one of the most accomplished players in the game.

He joins the Rangers with a sense of urgency. The clock is running out — and not just on spring training.

“I understand I’'m on borrowed time and I understand the situation,” he said to reporters on Friday when he arrived in Surprise, Ariz. “I'm just grateful for the opportunity and grateful to get back out there.”

Andrew McCutchen’s Storied Career

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker called McCutchen a “potential Hall of Famer” when he spoke about him with reporters on Friday. He will certainly be seen as one of the best players in the history of the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he played most of his career.

His career slash is .271/.365/.457/.822 with 332 home runs and 1,152 RBI over 17 seasons. He’s a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger award winner, and the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2013. He is MLB’s active leader in games played (2262) and at bats (8350), while ranking in the top five in runs (2nd, 1290), walks (2nd, 1183), and hits (3rd, 2266). He’s one of 11 players in MLB history to slug 10-or-more home runs in each of his first 17 seasons.

His last three seasons in Pittsburgh were serviceable, with a slash of .242/.345/.391 with 45 home runs and 150 RBI. He admitted he hasn’t taken much live batting practice this offseason, but he has done everything else possible to stay in shape, saying his body felt “really good” as he prepared for his first workout.

“I didn't have many days where I was in Pittsburgh standing outside in the backyard with cleats on for a couple hours, so I didn't do that,” he said. “But I did everything else. So, I won't say there's any curiosity there's just understanding that it may take a day or however many days just to feel like I'm ready.”

McCutchen talked about his social media post in a cowboy hat and jeans, just after news broke of the agreement. It’s not out of character for him to make jokes, he said.

“People that don't know my personality, I can come off as pretty quiet,” He said. “But once you get to know me, I’m a clown.”

There will be no clowning around in camp. McCutchen is intent on make the team. He doesn’t appear to care about the role.

“I'm at their disposal — whatever that means for them, whatever role that I have, I'm going to I'm going to be there for that,” he said.