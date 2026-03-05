What Signing Andrew McCutchen Says About Rangers Outfield Situation

It looks like a low-risk, high reward decision. But it also could be emblematic of how the Texas Rangers feel about what is likely their final outfield bench spot.

Texas and 39-year-old former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen have agreed to a one-year deal, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). It’s a minor-league deal that turns into a $1.5 million MLB deal if McCutchen makes the team. Performance incentives could pay him $2.5 million, per Grant.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It’s not out of line to say that his best years are behind him. McCutchen hasn’t had a bWAR above 2.0 since 2018. His last three seasons in Pittsburgh were serviceable, with a slash of .242/.345/.391 with 45 home runs and 150 RBI. He stands out for two reasons. First, he’s a former MVP. Second, it may reveal what Texas things about its emerging competition for a final bench spot.

How Andrew McCutchen Could Impact Rangers

Texas has three bench spots for opening day and odds are two will go to players that can handle the outfield. Sam Haggerty has come as close as anyone to nailing one down, but he has little power to offer. Ezequiel Duran can play infield or outfield, but his bat has responded far better as a full-time starter than a bench player. Tyler Wade has played outfield but has limited power. Same for Michael Helman. Alejandro Osuna had only one season in the minor leagues with 10 or more home runs.

Texas signed veteran Mark Canha to a minor-league deal. Manager Skip Schumaker said that his path to make the team was as a back-up corner outfielder that can hit left-handers. He has slashed .286/.333/.286 but doesn’t have a home run. He hasn’t hit double-digit home runs since 2023.

With that context, it’s clear why McCutchen is heading to Surprise. Texas must feel it doesn’t have the right candidate to be that corner outfield backup that can give them a bit more slug. He’s hit an average of 15 home runs per year. He’s also getting on base at a high clip, which is an emphasis for the Rangers this season. His on-base percentage the past three seasons is .345. That’s one point above Wyatt Langford’s OBP of .344 last season.

It’s easy to see the fit. If he makes the team, he can take left field or right field on days that Langford or Brandon Nimmo need a day off (think day game after a night game). He was also a designated hitter frequently for Pittsburgh the past three years, so he can be the primary DH against left-handers to spell Joc Pederson. His career splits against left-handers are solid at .289/.387/.514.

McCutchen still must make the team, and the rest of the field has a head start. But if the Rangers are bringing him in it means they feel something on the roster is still unsettled. It gives him an opening to make an opening-day roster, something that looked like an afterthought for McCutchen just a couple of days ago.