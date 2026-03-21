One Trade the Texas Rangers Could Still Make Before Opening Day

There aren't many decisions left for the Texas Rangers to make as they prepare to break camp and head back to Arlington.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said on Friday that the fifth starter is still up for grabs, along with a bench spot and a couple of bullpen jobs.

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Major League teams tend not to make major trades this close to opening day, hoping the roster assembled can get the job done. Texas enters the regular season with a couple of areas that could use improvement — or at least one other option. Here's a move the Rangers could make before opening day, one that wouldn’t cost a lot but could go a long way toward bolstering a key position.

The Texas Rangers Could Make This Trade

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jordan Romano. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's hard to find cheap saves. Texas is going that route with Robert Garcia and Chris Martin. They’ve been identified as the relievers that will get those chances early. Garcia held the job briefly last season but lost it. Martin doesn’t have much history as a closer. While Texas had one of the best bullpens in baseball in 2025, it was one of the worst in baseball in converting saves. If the Rangers want to make the playoffs, they need reliable ninth-inning work.

Texas doesn’t have a fall-back plan if either can’t get the job done. To amend it, the Rangers should consider trading for Los Angeles Angels reliever Jordan Romano.

Romano has had a great camp for the Angels. He has two holds and no ERA in five innings. He’s struck out four and walked none. He’s in line for a potential closer role, but the Angels also have Drew Pomeranz to lean on in the late innings. With Romano only under contract for a year — and for $2 million at that — he could be seen as trade bait for a team that will have difficulty contending in the AL West.

Romano has been an All-Star closer in the past. With Toronto from 2021-23 he had 95 saves and had an ERA under 2.25 each season. He struck out more than a hitter an inning and had a WHIP of 1.05 or less in two of those seasons.

He lost the job in 2024 as his numbers went up as he dealt with injuries. Philadelphia rolled the dice with Romano as a set-up man last season, and he went 2-4 with an 8.23 ERA in 49 games. He struck out 48 in 42.2 innings. He missed the final season with right middle finger inflammation.

Romano appears to have his stuff under control again. He’s a free agent after the season, which means the Rangers could likely get him for a minor leaguer and perhaps some international bonus pool money. It would be a low-risk, high-reward move to give them more coverage in an area of need.