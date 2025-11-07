Rangers Announce Game Time for Opening Day, Remaining 2026 Home Games
The Texas Rangers will open the regular season on the road, but their home opener game time is set for 3:05 p.m. central on April 3 against Cincinnati.
The Rangers announced their regular-season game times for all 81 games on Thursday. The game times mimic the times used in 2025, with most weekday night games set for 7:05 p.m., with one exception. That is the Rangers’ Memorial Day game against Houston on May 25, which will be at 6:05 p.m.
Television designations will be announced later. Most games will be broadcast on the Rangers Sports Network.
Rangers Home Games Times for 2026
All but two of the Rangers’ 13 home games on Saturday are set for either 6:05 p.m. or 3:05 p.m. The two exceptions are June 6 against Cleveland, which is set for 6:35 p.m., and July 25 against Seattle, which is set for 6:15 p.m.
Eleven of the club’s 13 Saturday home games will start at either 6:05 p.m. CT or 3:05 p.m. CT. The exceptions are contests on June 6 vs. Cleveland, which will begin at 6:35 p.m. CT, and July 25 vs. Seattle, which is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. CT first pitch.
The Rangers will stick to their 1:35 p.m. game times for all 13 Sunday home games.
Texas has two non-traditional off days due to the FIFA World Cup, with some games hosted at nearby AT&T Stadium next summer. The first off day is Wednesday, June 17, which breaks up a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins. The other is on Friday, July 3, which breaks up a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers. It means the Rangers won’t play on Independence Day.
The Rangers recently announced the schedule for spring training in Surprise, Ariz., next year. The Rangers will open the slate on Feb. 20 at their Surprise facility against the Kansas City Royals. On March 4, the Rangers will host Brazil in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game. Texas will play 29 games, with 16 of them at Surprise Stadium. In 15 of those games the Rangers will be the home team, as they share the facility with the Royals. Texas and Kansas City will play each other three times.
Texas will play the Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners once each in Surprise. Texas comes to Globe Life Field for two exhibition games with the Royals on March 23-24 before going to Philadelphia for opening day on March 26.