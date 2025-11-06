MLB Releases Hectic 2026 Spring Training Schedule for Rangers
The Texas Rangers will have their hands full once spring training rolls around.
Major League Baseball just released the Rangers' schedule, and it looks like it will be eventful. Although the gripping chaos of the World Series just finished, MLB teams are already looking ahead at what their future could look like in 2026, and Texas is no different.
After wrapping up their season with an overall record of 81-81, they are looking to bounce back in a major way next year. The Rangers have kept busy during the offseason so far, and now they have a clear schedule for spring training in front of them.
As usual, it will be busy, but spring training is a chance for each franchise to evaluate talent, get back into the groove of baseball and, ultimately, figure out where they stand among their opponents.
Rangers' Spring Training Schedule
This will mark the first year in which Texas will be playing under the leadership of new manager Skip Schumaker. Not only will spring training provide a chance for the players to get comfortable under his leadership, but it will also allow Schumaker to settle into his new role.
The Rangers will kick off spring training on Feb. 20 with a matchup against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. Adding to the excitement will be a March 4 contest against Team Brazil in preparation of the World Baseball Classic.
One of the most interesting matchups of the month will be on Feb. 24 when Texas takes on the 2025 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. That's followed by a road matchup on March 15 against the Dodgers. Time will tell how the revamped Rangers will fare against the two-time champs.
Texas not only begins their Cactus League play against the Royals, but they will be finishing spring training against them, too. The final two contests of the spring will take place on March 23 and 24 at Globe Life Stadium. In total, the Rangers will play 29 games across 30 days, highlighting a hectic ramp-up period as the players get ready for the 2026 campaign.
Texas will get things started on the road this year, as they will travel to face the Philadelphia Phillies for the season opener on March 26. Following a day off, they'll finish two more contests against the Phillies then head down to face the Baltimore Orioles for another three-game road set.
Before those regular-season matchups arrive, the Rangers will have ample opportunity during the offseason and spring training to prepare for its next campaign.