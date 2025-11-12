Rangers Announce Their 2026 Major League Coaching Staff Under Skip Schumaker

The Texas Rangers have been building a pretty much completely overhauled coaching staff in the last few weeks, with Skip Schumaker at the helm. While it has not yet been finalized officially, the team has put out its current iteration of the coaching roster, including all but one position being filled.

They have been doing their due diligence to try and find the best available options to improve their team in 2026, and so far, it seems they have done well.

It is clear that the franchise wants to go in a completely new direction following Bruce Bochy's departure, and that is certainly the case. While multiple members will be returning, there is a completely new contingent of coaches as well that are set to come in from other squads around the MLB.

Keeping some original pieces in place will likely be a positive choice, as keeping some sense of continuity within the staff should help the adjustment be less difficult for players.

Schumaker has put together quite the impressive group of names heading into 2026, and while they still formally do not have the "Major League Coach" spot filled - likely an associate manager or do-it-all coach - they have figured out the rest.

What Does the Current Roster of Coaches Look Like for the Rangers?

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There will be six members being retained out of 11 from the 2025 staff to the 2026 staff: those being Luis Urueta, Jordan Tiegs (promoted), Corey Ragsdale (different position), Brett Hayes (different position), Dave Bush and Justin Viele (promoted). In terms of additions, the team brought in Skip Schumaker (Miami Marlins), Alex Cintrón (Houston Astros), Travis Jankowski, Rod Barajas (Marlins) and Colby Suggs (Minnesota Twins).

The Texas Rangers today announced the club's 2026 Major League coaching staff under new manager Skip Schumaker. pic.twitter.com/Nwa5jB4HGL — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) November 12, 2025

Splitting things about down the middle with returning coaches and new ones should work out well in terms of developing players, given that there will be new minds coming in, but some key figures will be retained. Jankowski coming in is an extremely fun notion, given his contributions to the 2023 World Series roster for the Rangers.

He will not be the only returning player, however, as Rod Barajas was also quite a valuable contributor to Texas from the 2004 to 2006 seasons. Over three seasons, he picked up 3.0 bWAR as a catcher and was quite an impressive hitter over that span of time. Having some familiar faces in that regard is also fun for the team, as it will give fans a sense of pride in some of their own players returning to give back to the franchise.

More Rangers News