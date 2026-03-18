Rangers Boss Assesses Evan Carter’s Spring Training Work in Key Areas

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter has earned praise for his approach at the plate during spring training, even if the statistics don’t look great.

Entering Wednesday’s action, he is slashing .222/.353/.556 with two home runs and six RBI. One of those home runs was a grand slam last week, during which he pulled a 90.8 mph slider low and inside from Angels starter Victor Mederos.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Tuesday’s off day gave Carter and the rest of the team time to rest before the final stretch of spring training. The Rangers break camp after Saturday’s game to come home to Arlington. So, where does Carter stand when it comes to the two significant areas where he had to improve?

Skip Schumaker on Evan Carter

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker outlined two things Carter needed to do this offseason. First, he had to stay healthy. So far, the Rangers have manager Carter’s workload well and re-tuned his mindset. Carter said earlier in spring training that it’s not about playing every day, it’s about being available every day.

The other piece is his ability to hit left-handed pitching. He hasn’t done well in that area in his career, and it’s hampered his ability to be an everyday player. The Rangers don’t have to use platoons with left fielder Wyatt Langford and won’t have to with right fielder Brandon Nimmo.

Texas would like Carter to be able to hit lefties better. To this point, Schumaker is pleased with the approach Carter has taken in the box.

“He's taken really good at bats against left handers,” Schumaker said to reporters in Surprise, Ariz., on Monday. “He hasn't gotten any hits, but there's a much better approach and intent in every at bat against lefties. So, it's been a really good camp so far.”

The left-handed hitting Carter has had significant issues against lefties, with a career slash of .083/.191/.083 with no home runs and three RBI. It stands in significant contrast to his work against right-hander — .262/.350/.479 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI.

Carter doesn’t need to face lefties every day, but he has too much talent to be tied to a platoon. He has the power and speed to be a 20/20 player when he’s healthy. He said early in spring training that he can steal 30 bases in a season. Last season he stole 14 bases in 63 games.

But he’s missed 216 out of a possible 324 games the last two seasons for a variety of injuries. The 23-year-old has plenty of promise. Schumaker wants him to start fulfilling it this season.

“I think he’s shown up healthy and strong,” Schumaker said. “I think he’s absolutely crushed right-handers. He’s looked really good on the bases. His defense, I’ve kind of heard about it but I didn’t really know about it first-hand, just how good it really is. He’s growing as a big leaguer. He’s not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination, but he’s learning how to become a complete player.”