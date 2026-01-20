Rangers Starter Cody Bradford’s Timeline for Return to Mound Revealed

The Texas Rangers had a noticeable hole on the mound throughout their 2025 campaign.

Before the season commenced, it looked like 27-year-old Cody Bradford was on track for a strong season, but spring training woes took over. After recognizing persistent elbow soreness, he was informed that he had suffered UCL damage, ultimately requiring surgery.

As a result, Bradford was sidelined for the Rangers' latest campaign. With Opening Day just a few short months away, a new timeline for his return has been revealed.

Update on Bradford’s Recovery

Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

According to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), the young southpaw is planning to throw a bullpen session for the first time this week since his surgery. Additionally, he's reportedly gearing up for a return in May.

Of course, this means he will still miss a chunk of the season, but May isn't too far away when considering the length of the baseball season. He reports that his rehab process thus far has been smooth, and he has plans to make a minor league start shortly after spring training kicks off.

"I haven't had a full season in the big leagues," said Bradford, per McFarland. "I would love to prove that I can do that. Sometimes that's out of our body's control, or out of my control as a person, so I'd love to prove that I can be a Major League starter."

Cody Bradford plans to throw his first post-surgery bullpen this Wednesday after a rehab diet of working out and some mechanical tweaks. He’s on track for a May return. https://t.co/MjWoWHdFrs pic.twitter.com/tBOJSv9UH4 — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) January 20, 2026

After Bradford's news broke, he chose to use the grim circumstances as an opportunity for growth. According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, back in June, he stated, "It's not anybody’s dream to spend more time on the IL than on an active roster, right? But I’m trying to see this as an opportunity for growth. A lot of guys come back from Tommy John at an incredible rate. An internal brace, the rate might be the same or better. A lot of guys come back stronger..."

Before his injury, he had registered a 3.54 ERA in 2024, with 70 strikeouts across 76.1 innings pitched through 14 games, 13 of which he started. He comes with a strong command on the mound, but of course, there's still room for further development.

It is likely going to take some time for Bradford to adjust to being back on the mound, but it looks like he has a promising outlook for the upcoming season. This is great news for the Texas franchise, as the pitching department has been of question.

Recommended Articles