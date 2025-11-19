Rangers Could Look to Sign Highly Sought-After International Free Agent

With the Texas Rangers looking to rebound from their disappointing last two seasons, while trying to navigate a lower payroll with needs throughout the lineup, they will need to find players on manageable contracts that can be impactful for the next few seasons.

For the Rangers, they might have found exactly their piece needed, in Kazuma Okamoto, a 29-year old Japanese player who has been linked to the Rangers according to Jeff Passan. This marks the second Japanese-Born player the Rangers have been linked to, following Munetaka Murakami.

With an influx of overseas players and the success they have had in the MLB in recent years, Okamoto could be a valuable addition for a Rangers team desperate for a bat that can produce consistent contact.

Going International

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Okamoto, unlike Murakami, would fit the Rangers' needs, and would drive a lower price tag at only 29 years old. With the news of a lower payroll needed for this coming season, and a window on the backend of closing, Okamoto could bring both the ideal price and length that Chris Young is seeking this off-season.

Last season with the Yomiuri Giants, he slashed .327/.416/.598 and added 15 home runs with 21 doubles in just 69 games. Despite the low amount of games because he was dealing with an elbow injury, his season stats were better than his career slash line of .277/.361/.521, which would place give a WRC+ 50 percent better than the rest of the MLB, according to FanGraphs.

Listed as a corner infielder, and playing primarily third base during his time with the NPB, he could help figure out the cornerstones of the Rangers defense with Jake Burger and Josh Jung needing to show improvements after a disappointing 2025 season.

One of the main draws for Okamoto is his numbers being similar to Seiya Suzuki when he left the NPB to take his talents to the MLB. Suzuki, signing with the Cubs at the age of 27, has a career .269 batting average, with a .346 on-base percentage, and a slugging percentage of .472 with 87 home runs. If the Rangers were to get similar production if they signed Okamoto, he could prove to be an instant spark to a lineup in desperate need of one.

Other teams linked to the Japanese infielder include the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. With Okamoto expecting to be posted on Nov. 19, he will have 45 days to sign with a team.

