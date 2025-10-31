Rangers Could Shed up to 10 Free Agents Going into 2026 Season
Among the decisions that the Texas Rangers must face this offseason is how to handle the 10 players that are set to be free agents.
It’s possible nearly all of them will sign elsewhere. Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young has made it clear that the team will not approach the competitive balance tax in 2026. The franchise is also in the mode of trimming payroll. Combined, the 10 free agents made $80 million in 2025. All of them were over the age of 30. One of them has a player option they could trigger.
Here are the Rangers 10 free agents ranked by their salary in 2025.
Joc Pederson
Technically, Pederson has an $18.5 million option on the two-year deal he signed with the Rangers before last season. Given the season he just had, he’s almost certain to trigger it. He slashed .181/.285/.328 with nine home runs and 26 RBI. He missed three months with an injury and fell way below the expectations Texas had for him in 2025.
Jon Gray
Gray played out the final year of his four-year deal signed before the 2022 season that paid him $14 million. He did so as a reliever and saw injuries bookend his season — a fractured thumb in spring training and thoracic outlet syndrome in his throwing shoulder to end the season. If this is it for Gray with the Rangers, he went 22-22 in four seasons with a 4.28 ERA and a 2023 World Series ring.
Tyler Mahle
The Rangers signed Mahle to a two-year deal in 2024 knowing that he would need much of that year to finish his Tommy John surgery recovery. He was incredible for the first three months of the 2025 season before shoulder fatigue put him on the shelf until September. He went 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts. He made $16.5 million in 2025 on a back-loaded deal that only paid him $5.5 million in 2024.
Patrick Corbin
The Rangers signed Corbin to a $2 million deal before the season to back-fill for Gray’s injury and he gave Texas considerable value, making every start he was expected to make. He went 7-11 with a 4.40 ERA.
Merrill Kelly
The right-hander joined the Rangers at the trade deadline as Texas sent three Top 15 pitching prospects for two months of the veteran starter. He went 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA for Arizona and Texas. For the Rangers he went 3-3 with a 4.23 ERA in 10 starts. He was playing on a two-year, $18 million deal with Arizona that he signed before the 2024 season.
Phil Maton
The veteran reliever gave the Rangers a jolt down the stretch as he was one of two relievers acquired at the trade deadline. Maton was playing out a $2 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals before the trade. With the Rangers, Maton went 3-2 with a 3.52 in 23 games, including three saves in six chances.
Chris Martin
The Arlington, Texas, native and former Rangers pitcher returned on a one-year, $5 million deal to be a part of a rotation of high-leverage relievers in the bullpen. He was dogged by injuries for the final four month of the season, but his overall numbers at age 39 were solid. He went 2-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 49 games, with two saves in five chances.
Hoby Milner
With his low arm angle and filthy breaking stuff, the left-handed Milner was one of the best finds of the offseason for the Rangers. He signed on a $2.5 million deal and enters free agency looking for a bigger deal. He went 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 73 games but was unable to convert a save in four chances.
Danny Coulombe
When the Rangers traded for him, he was one of the best set-up men in baseball. Batters were hitting under .200 against him on both sides of the plate. With the Rangers things went sideways and he missed time with an injury. With Texas he went 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA in 15 games. He made $2.3 million in 2025.
Shawn Armstrong
He became the Rangers’ closer down the stretch as he finished the season with nine saves in 12 chances. He also went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA. Texas signed him for just $1.4 million, and he became an indispensable member of the bullpen.