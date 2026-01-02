Rangers’ Final Return on Joey Gallo Trade Waiting for MLB Opportunity

The Texas Rangers faced a momentous decision with Joey Gallo at the 2021 trade deadline.

The Rangers were floundering and Gallo’s bat had become increasingly less reliable. Built on his ability to mash home runs, he batted below .200 during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. His bat had rebounded and the New York Yankees were looking for power. A deal was made.

Gallo was traded to the Yankees for four players. He was never the same. Gallo never batted above .200 in a single season and is now trying to reboot his career as a pitcher.

The Rangers got two current young infielders in return — Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran. They’ll compete to replace Marcus Semien as the starting second baseman. Pitcher Glenn Otto had a serviceable run for the Rangers before he was designated for assignment by Texas in September of 2023. He hasn’t played in the Majors since.

The fourth player was the one expected to need the most time to develop. Trevor Hauver is sitting at Triple-A Round Rock, now 27 years old, waiting for his shot.

Trevor Hauver’s Minor League History

Hauver was the Yankees’ third-round pick in 2020 out of Arizona State. When the trade happened, he was playing at Class-A Tampa as he slashed .288/.445/.498. The Rangers installed him at High-A Hickory.

At one time he was a Top 30 prospect in the organization. He is no longer ranked, but his bat has responded with Round Rock since his first promotion there in 2024. In 104 games that season he slashed .246/.360/.425 with 11 home runs and 60 RBI. Last season he improved at the plate, with a slash of .272/.386/.438 with 12 home runs and 66 RBI.

The solid power has been a hallmark for Hauver throughout his five-year pro career. He’s never hit fewer than 11 home runs in a season at any level, even as his slash goes up and down. His lifetime slash is .255/.385/.438 with 67 home runs and 325 RBI. He’s played in at least 99 games in each MiLB season, including at least 103 games in each of the last four.

He’s entered Blaine Crim territory when it comes to his progress — he’s proven to be a reliable, productive minor league player who doesn’t have a place in the Majors. He’s listed as a second baseman, and he’s blocked off by his fellow infielders from the 2021 trade.

Fortunately, Hauver has experience at five different positions, including first base, third base and both corner outfield positions. Where he could fit is as a super-utility player. Smith and Duran both became those kinds of players out of necessity. The likelihood that one will be an everyday player at second is high. That could open a shot for Hauver to prove he can fill that spot in spring training.

This might be his last shot — at least with the Rangers.

