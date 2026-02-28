Rangers Infielders Josh Jung, Justin Foscue Getting Break After Injuries

The Texas Rangers will be without a starting infielder and a potential back-up infielder for the next 10 days at spring training in Surprise, Ariz.

Third baseman Josh Jung and infielder Justin Foscue will need at least 10 days to recover from different injuries, manager Skip Schumaker told beat writers in Surprise, Ariz., on Saturday, including MLB.com.

Jung has a Grade 1 adductor strain. Foscue has a hamstring strain. Both will be re-evaluated after 10 days. Adductors are a group of muscles in the inner thigh that pull the leg toward the center of the body.

Rangers Dealing With More Injuries

Texas Rangers first baseman Justin Foscue. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The injury is acutely frustrating for Jung, who drew raves from coaches and players alike for his approach this spring training. He had not appeared in a game since mid-week and he was removed from the lineup as a precaution, according to Schumaker at the time.

He was coming off a 2025 season in which he was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock for a few weeks to work on his plate approach, which improved. He slashed .251/.294/.390 with 14 home runs and 61 RBI but batted .271 after the demotion.

Injuries have been something Jung has had to deal with throughout his career. He missed considerable time in 2024 with a fractured right wrist. He missed more than a month in 2023 with a fractured left thumb and saw his MLB debut delayed in 2022 after he tore the labrum in his left shoulder. He made his debut that September.

The former first-round pick out of Texas Tech has a career slash of .255/.298/.426 with 49 home runs and 161 RBI.

Foscue is another former first-round pick of the Rangers who is fighting for a bench spot and this injury puts his ability to make the opening day roster into question. He was lifted from a game earlier this week after he experienced tightness in the hamstring and Schumaker said he was being given a few days to rest.

Foscue has only played in 19 games in the Majors and has slashed .059/.094/.098. The emphasis in spring training has been for him to prove that he can hit left-handed pitching, and he was showing early in spring training that he was growing into that role.

The Rangers have taken a cautious approach with any injury in spring training. These two could impact each player’s ramp-up to opening day. Assuming both are ready to ramp up after 10 days, each would have 16 days to get ready for opening day in Philadelphia on March 26.