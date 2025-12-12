Rangers Have Some Intriguing Back Up Free Agent Catcher Options

One area that the Texas Rangers' president of baseball operations, Chris Young, and his staff need is a backup catcher for Kyle Higashioka. They non-tendered Jonah Heim earlier this offseason, which leaves them thin behind the plate.

Adding a veteran backup is the easiest route for the front office to go, but it is easier said than done. There are a couple of options in free agency that could fill the void. Texas signed Willie MacIver earlier this offseason, and they have a prospect in Malcolm Moore, but those might be options if they can't sign a free agent or trade for someone.

Two free agents that make total sense for the Rangers to consider are Reece McGuire and Danny Jansen. Gary Sanchez is another free agent option, but that would be more of a move if some of the other catchers are off the market.

Rangers Have Intriguing Free Agent Catcher Options

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After spending six-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Jansen has spent the last couple of seasons playing for contenders and being a veteran presence for young catchers. He was traded from the Blue Jays to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline in 2024 before playing for the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

In 98 games, Jansen slashed .215/.321/.399 combined for the Rays and Brewers with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs. Signing him wouldn't be to add much offensive production, but more for a veteran catcher to come in and back up Higashioka. This would be a very underrated signing if Young pulled it off.

As far as McGuire goes, he is someone who has made a career as a backup catcher. In 2025, he backed up Carson Kelly for the Chicago Cubs, and in 44 games, he had nine home runs and 24 RBIs. He slashed .226/.245/.444 in limited action. Along with Jansen, they might be the two best options Young has.

As far as Sanchez, a former New York Yankees backstop who has bounced around since his time in the Bronx ended, has played for the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles. He isn't the same player he was with the Yankees, but Texas could do a lot worse than Sanchez.

Non-tendering Heim is a big risk for the Rangers, and they need to find a veteran as a backup for 2026. There are options, and some of them won't break the bank in terms of spending. They could also get the internal route of MacIver and Moore, but it is quickly becoming an important need for Texas to address this offseason.

