Going into the offseason, one need that the Texas Rangers have is for depth to their starting rotation. There are some good arms at the top with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, but after that, questions linger about the backend of the rotation, as well as the bullpen.

There are some free agent options that the Rangers could look to add, but if nothing works out, there could be a trade or two that they could look to pull off to add depth. There are some names that are rumored to potentially be on the trade block, and ESPN linked one of them to Texas.

Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan listed the top 25 potential trade candidates, and they linked Brady Singer of the Cincinnati Reds to the Rangers. It should be pointed out that McDaniel and Passan ranked players by value for their new team if traded, not the likelihood of being dealt.

Could the Rangers Acquire Brady Singer This Offseason?

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Singer would in an intriguing addition for the Rangers if they were able to pull a trade off. In his first season in Cincinnati in 2025, he went 14-12 in 32 starts with a 4.03 ERA in 169.2 innings pitched with 163 strikeouts. He had a WAR of 3.1.

"If the Reds were to trade a starter, Singer would make much more sense than Greene or Abbott. He's a free agent after this season, and taking a trade the Reds already won (forJonathan

India last winter) and parlaying it into even more is an ideal scenario,'' ESPN wrote.

Singer has one year remaining at roughly $12 million, and what would he bring to the table for Texas? First and foremost, he's not a front-of-the-rotation pitcher, but he could slot in anywhere from the middle to the backend of the rotation.

He has a below-average fastball, but his two best pitches are his slider and sweeper. After a solid career at the University of Florida, he was a workhorse for the Kansas City Royals before being traded there for Jonathan India.

Singer has pitched at least 150 innings the last four seasons, and he had a career-low 3.71 ERA for the Royals.

In the final year of arbitration, $12 million isn't a bad number for the Rangers to take on in exchange for Singer. If things didn't work out, he could be flipped at the trade deadline for a need that Texas would have. Looking for a bounce-back season in 2026, acquiring Singer would be a risk with no team control beyond next season, but one worth taking.

