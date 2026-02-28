How the Texas Rangers Are Actually Building Its Opening Day Roster

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker says frequently that the team is trying to build a roster for the entire season and not just opening day. But he acknowledges that making the opening day roster is a great goal.

Schumaker made the opening day roster several times in his playing career. So, he gets the emphasis. The Rangers will carry 26 players to Philadelphia for their opener on March 26. Everyone wants to be there.

The Rangers must build a roster for opening day but one that is also durable enough for the season. Here are three ways they’re approaching it.

On-Base Percentage

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Rangers have placed an emphasis on getting more runners on base this offseason. It isn’t just the moves they made. Trading Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo was tough, but Nimmo represented something Texas needed. He has a lifetime OBP of .364 and said early in training camp that early in his career that’s what he was asked to do. Even though he’s asked for more slug now, that still carries through.

Catcher Danny Jansen has a lifetime OBP of .311 but is coming off a season in which he logged a .364 OBP. That’s better than Jonah Heim’s lifetime .282 OBP. The emphasis extends to the holdover roster. Schumaker wants hitters that are tough at-bats, and that includes working multiple pitches to draw walks or getting the right pitch to put in play.

Fill the Zone

Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Schumaker talks about it nearly every day in Surprise. He’s looking for pitchers, especially relievers that fill the strike zone. He wants pitchers that trust their stuff, are not afraid to challenge hitters and are willing to let Texas’ above-average defense make plays behind them. Strikeouts are great, he says. But he wants pitchers who hit the zone at a high percentage.

That should be little problem for the Rangers’ key starters like Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi. Jack Leiter took encouraging steps toward being that sort of pitcher last season. It’s a necessity for Kumar Rocker, who is in contention for the fifth rotation spot. It will make a difference for every borderline reliever trying to make the team.

Versatility

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Texas always puts an emphasis on this. After all, there are only 26 spots on the roster. The Rangers want multiple relievers that can go more than three outs, which could include who takes the eighth and ninth inning. That’s been a part of what the Rangers have wanted for years, and it’s informed who the franchise selects for the opening day roster.

It’s filtering into the rest of the roster, too. With Josh Smith the likely starter at second base, it means the Rangers must find another super-utility player. Schumaker said that Joc Pederson is going to get more work at first base this spring. Outfielder Sam Haggerty is getting work at second base. Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford will play both left field and center field. Expect more of that in spring training.