When Skip Schumaker was hired to replace Bruce Bochy as Texas Rangers manager, he knew that there was one area where his team needed to improve in 2026, which was their offense. Last season, the Rangers faded out of the American League playoff race for the final wild card spot because of their inability to score runs.

Pitching was far from the problem for Texas, and improving the offense this winter should be at the top of the to-do list for the front office. There were several factors as to why the offense went south during the season, which included injuries to key players and some slumps by other key players.

For as good as the pitching staff was, making up for the lack of offense caught up with the Rangers. That's what makes improving it a priority this offseason, and one team they could look to add some offensive punch to is the Boston Red Sox. They have four outfielders for three spots, and Craig Breslow is open to listening to potential trades.

One name that continues to be brought up is Wilyer Abreu, and he would be a good fit in the middle of the Texas lineup.

Should the Rangers Look to Acquire Wilyer Abreu From the Red Sox?

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Wyatt Landford was the home run leader for the Rangers in 2025 with 22. As a team, Texas slashed .234/.302/.681 after the final out was recorded on the season in late September. They only had 175 home runs as a team.

Boston has been rumored to trade either Jarren Duran or Abreu this winter, and with the Winter Meetings beginning on Sunday in Orlando, there is sure to be some chatter around both players. Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN listed both as players who could be traded this offseason. Both were listed as 50% that they would be moved.

Of the two, Abreu has more of an offensive upside. He slashed .247/.317/.469 in 115 games with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs. If there might be a downside to him, it's that he's injury-prone. Defensively, he won a second straight Gold Glove in right field.

If Duran and Abreu are both available, Abreu might be the best option. Both are under team control and can be pieces in the outfield, but defensively, Abreu has the better upside.

It is more than likely Breslow moves one of them this season, with Ceddanne Raefala breaking out in 2025 and also securing a Gold Glove in center field. Rookie Roman Anthony has locked down left field, which makes Duran or Abreu available.

More Rangers On SI