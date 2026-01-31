Rangers Need Investment in Flamethrowing Pitching Prospect to Pay Off Soon

Finding high leverage relievers isn't easy. Developing them in a farm system can be tricky. The Texas Rangers know the feeling.

For the past few years, the Rangers have cobbled together bullpens with free agents and trade pieces. Few notable relievers have come up through the system, the most prominent of which was the talented but frustrating José Leclerc. He found consistency long enough to help the Rangers win a World Series in 2023 but hasn't done much since.

The Rangers have gone a similar route this offseason. Texas hasn't signed a dedicated closer, but it hopes that former Cincinnati All-Star Alexis Díaz can be that pitcher. But he only signed a one-year deal. At some point, the Rangers must find the closer they can build around.

Emiliano Teodo, a Top 30 prospect, could be that pitcher. But after five minor league seasons, he needs to take a step forward in 2026.

Emiliano Teodo’s Immense Talent

Baseball America (subscription required) listed Teodo as one of 15 prospects that could bounce back this season. The 24-year-old right-hander has too much arm talent not to. That was so evident to Texas that after the 2024 offseason it selected his contract to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. More than a year later, he is still on the 40-man roster but coming off his worst season in the organization.

Before 2025 he was a starting pitcher. But his arm talent, pitch mix and organizational need moved him to reliever. He has two plus-pitches, including a fastball that can touch 100 mph. With a lack of a consistent third pitch, that mix plays better in a high-leverage role. But Teodo dealt with back injuries and pitched in just 27 games, where he went 3-2 with a 7.20 ERA with three holds and a blown save. He struck out 38 and walked 29 in 30 innings. He had control issues and finished with a 1.87 WHIP. Still, batters only hit .231 against him.

The Rangers sent him to the Arizona Fall League and he was named to the Fall Stars Game but didn’t pitch. He only threw in four games, but he had a 2.25 ERA and allowed no hits. Notably, he also converted two saves in two chances. Also notably, he had nearly as many walks (five) as strikeouts (six).

Texas general manager Ross Fenstermaker said earlier this offseason that the Rangers intend to continue to work Teodo at reliever. That is seen as his pathway to the Majors. It’s also an area of acute need for Texas in the future.

Flamethrowing relievers like Teodo are not easy to come by. It’s why the Rangers have left him on the 40-man roster for more than a year. They believe in the arm talent. To secure his future with the franchise, he needs to show that arm talent with control in 2026.

