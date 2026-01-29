Rangers Offseason Moves Are Extremely Impactful Compared to Rivals

One team that was quiet for a good part of the offseason was the Texas Rangers. They began the winter by trading Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo. After that, it was a quiet couple of months, which included non-tendering catcher Jonah Heim and outfielder Adolis García.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

President of baseball operations Chris Young added some key pieces through free agency, but he recently came out of nowhere and struck it big in a deal that acquired Washington Nationals left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore. It wasn't surprising that the new Nationals president of baseball operations, Paul Toboni, traded Gore; what was surprising was that Texas swooped in and got him over some of the bigger contenders.

Aside from Gore and Nimmo, it really hasn't been an offseason that moved the needle a ton for the Rangers, but the addition of Gore is a game-changer. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked which MLB teams added the most talent this offseason based on WAR projections. The addition of Gore was a big one for Texas.

Rangers Rank in Top 10 in Terms of Talent Added This Offseason

MacKenzie Gore | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Last season, Texas fell short of an American League postseason berth, but adding Gore to a rotation with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi gives first-year manager Skip Schumaker three solid arms to roll out in a tough American League West Division. According to Reuters' projections, the Rangers' moves are the best in the division.

"The Rangers shot up these rankings when they acquired MacKenzie Gore in a blockbuster deal that sent five well-regarded prospects to the Nationals, giving them a controllable frontline starter to join Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi at the top of the rotation. It will be interesting to monitor who ends up winning the Brandon Nimmo-for-Marcus Semien swap, as it's rare to see a one-for-one trade of established veterans,'' wrote Reuter.

Aside from Gore and Nimmo, Young added veteran catcher Danny Jansen while also adding some key pitchers to a new-look bullpen. The addition of Gore really improved the Rangers' projection, but all eyes are going to be on Nimmo and how he fits in with Texas. Parting ways with García and adding Nimmo is a move that will be closely watched.

The Rangers are two seasons removed from winning the World Series and they needed to make some big additions this winter. Gore and Nimmo would fit as key additions for an organization that is looking to return to postseason baseball. Texas is one team that can be a surprise team with some of the moves made this winter, and some of their returning players continuing to make strides.

More Rangers On SI