Rangers Monday Fastball: A Brilliant Bullpen with No ‘Weirdo’ Works

DETROIT — Every time the Texas Rangers play, the bullpen just seems to come up huge.

Against the Tigers on Saturday, between Cal Quantrill, Peyton Gray and Gavin Collyer, they threw six innings of scoreless relief in a 5-1 loss. No bullpen has thrown more games with three or more scoreless innings in baseball (15) than Texas and their bullpen ERA is the best in baseball.

The bullpen includes some expected faces. Jacob Latz was the Rangers’ best left-handed reliever last year and is emerging as a closing option. Cole Winn was part of last year’s bullpen. But that’s it.

The bullpen includes two rookies (Gray and Collyer), and a passel of journeymen like Tyler Alexander, Jalen Beeks, Jakob Junis and Quantrill.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker says the bullpen has everything. Well, almost everything.

“The one thing we don’t have is a weirdo back there,” Schumaker said.

But this bullpen works. Four different relievers have saves and none of them are the relievers that the Rangers expected to share the ninth inning, Chris Martin and Robert Garcia. Both are injured. Many of them are excelling against both left-handed hitters and right-handed hitters. That makes plotting matchups and pockets in the opposing lineup a bit easier for Schumaker, who game plans that every morning.

He also appreciates having three left-handers in the bullpen, something the Rangers haven’t had in recent years. Alexander, Beeks and Latz have been on the staff from the beginning.

“I think having three lefties in the bullpen has been really helpful in navigating lineups,” Schumaker said. “That’s been huge for us because they’re getting lefties and righties out. When you have only two lefties, that’s when you get into trouble.”

The Rangers manager sees a bullpen that feeds off each other. The balance of young players and experienced players gives the group a solid foundation. Plus, they all believe in the same thing — throwing strikes.

“They’re relentless,” Schumaker said. “They don’t beat themselves with a walk. They really do pitch to contact and try to make them swing. And you need that out of your bullpen. It’s been showing up so far this year.”

Three Numbers that Matter

Texas Rangers reliever Gavin Collyer. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Nine Scoreless Outings: Rangers reliever Gavin Collyer has thrown nine scoreless outings to start his career. That broke the Texas franchise record of eight, set by Alexi Ogando in 2010 and Roman Mendez in 2014. Collyer has thrown 7.1 innings in that span.

What it Means: The Rangers should be thrilled with Collyer’s development. The former 12th round pick in 2019 started last season at Double-A Frisco and it looked like his development might be stalled. Now he’s a development success story.

Jakob Junis is a Winner: The Rangers are 11-3 when Junis pitches in a game, which was tied for sixth most wins in appearances in the AL going into Sunday’s game.

What it Means: He should pitch more often? Well, maybe not. But he’s emerged as one of Texas’ most reliable arms when the game is on the line.

Three-bies: Cal Quantrill has pitched three innings each of his last three games with the Rangers, as he’s given up five earned runs in those nine innings. Quantrill’s Rangers debut was a one-inning appearance for a win.

What it means? Quantrill, who has been a starter since 2022, has emerged as Texas’ bulk innings option. He’s going to be the guy that piggybacks on a starter that struggles and must leave early. Every staff needs one.

First-Inning, First-Run Blues

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers have issues when the opponent scores in the first inning. Texas has allowed first-inning runs in 16 of its first 34 games. Opponents have scored in the first inning in eight of the last 14 games. Texas has been outscored in the first inning, 26-10, this season, which is third-worst in baseball. The Rangers are 5-16 when opponents score the first run in the game and 5-11 when opponents score in the first inning.

What It Means: Texas has a first-inning problem, and it hasn’t been hard to pick out of late. The starting rotation has had trouble establishing itself early. It has led to higher pitch counts and less innings coverage from the rotation. While the bullpen has been great, Texas does need the starting rotation to be more effective early in the game.

Last Week’s Results

Monday: New York Yankees 4, Rangers 2

Tuesday: New York Yankees 3, Rangers 2

Wednesday: Rangers 3, New York Yankees 0

Friday: Rangers 5, Detroit 4

Saturday: Tigers 5, Rangers 1

Sunday: Detroit 7, Rangers 1

This Week’s Games

Tuesday-Thursday: at New York Yankees

Friday-Sunday: vs. Chicago Cubs