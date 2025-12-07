Rangers Latest Moves Won't Accelerate Top Prospect’s Timetable to Majors

The Texas Rangers have had an eventful few weeks off the field.

They non-tendered three World Series heroes — Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim and Josh Sborz. They also traded another, Marcus Semien, to the New York Mets, for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Those are significant moves for a franchise two years removed from a world title.

Texas heads to the MLB winter meetings in Orlando looking to do more to improve their depth at catcher and in the starting rotation. There is also the matter of rebuilding the bullpen for the second straight offseason.

But none of these moves will rush the progress of No. 1 prospect Sebastian Walcott, according to Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker.

Sebastian Walcott’s Path to Majors

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Walcott ended the season at Double-A Frisco as a 19-year-old. He’s about to enter his fourth professional season and it’s likely he’ll start the 2026 season at Triple-A Round Rock, based on his progress. After Semien’s trade, the Rangers made it clear they were leaning toward finding an internal option to replace him. But president of baseball operations Chris Young was referring to players like Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran and Cody Freeman and not Walcott.

Fenstermaker reiterated that when asked about Walcott’s place in the organization.

“I think Sebastian's in a great spot and still on track,” Fenstermaker said. “We've talked about a couple different things with him, but I don't think this move has any impact on him whatsoever. CY (Chris Young) touched on the internal candidates that are already on the Major League roster. One thing we believe in is it's a meritocracy and the best are going to find their way to playing time, and this will sort itself out. So, Sebastian's in a good spot, and in due time we'll make a decision. But he's doing really well.

Walcott will likely get a non-roster invitation to spring training in Surprise, Ariz. How long he remains will depend on how he plays. He could take the path Alejandro Osuna did last spring training. He played well and remained with the Rangers well into March, setting up his path to be called up during the regular season.

Walcott is the organization’s No. 1 prospect and one of the best prospects in baseball. Last season he slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI. He got in playing time at multiple positions, but he’s listed as a shortstop, a position currently held by two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager.

Walcott will reach the Majors at some point, perhaps as early as 2026. But it’s clear Texas is in no hurry to get him there.

Recommended Articles