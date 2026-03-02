Jacob deGrom Will Make Rangers Spring Training Debut ‘Really Soon’

Every Texas Rangers starting pitcher has made their spring training debut with one notable exception — Jacob deGrom.

There is nothing physically wrong with him. But, like other veterans, he’s on his own schedule. But his time is coming, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said to reporters on Sunday in Surprise, Ariz.

“I think you'll see him in a game really soon,” he said.

He did not define “really soon.” But he did say that deGrom recently threw a session on a back field at the team’s spring training complex and threw more than 30 pitches. He also said Texas is keeping the right-hander on a similar spring training schedule to a season ago.

Mapping Out Jacob deGrom’s Spring

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

deGrom started in three Cactus League games last season. His first start was on March 8 against Kansas City in Surprise. He threw two innings and 31 pitches in that game. He made his next start more than a week later, on March 19 at Seattle. There he jumped to four innings and 57 pitches. His final spring training start was on March 25 against Kansas City in an exhibition game at Globe Life Field. He threw four innings and 70 pitches.

He then threw on normal rest in his regular season debut against the Boston Red Sox, as he threw five innings and 73 pitches.

Schumaker said that the 37-year-old veteran indicated that build-up worked for him.

“He really liked how it was mapped out last year and it worked,” Schumaker said. “So, we said, ‘OK I think that's a good idea also.’ That's really good coaching, by the way. See how that works?”

deGrom finished last season with a 12-8 record, a 2.97 ERA and 185 strikeouts with 37 walks. He also had a 0.92 WHIP and finished in eighth place in AL Cy Young voting. He was also named the AL Comeback Player of the Year. It was his first full season on the mound since he had Tommy John surgery in 2023. In fact, going back further, his 172.2 innings was his most since 2019, which was the last of three seasons in which he threw 200 or more innings for the New York Mets.

Texas arranged his spring in part to account for the fact that he would not be the opening day starter. The Rangers started deGrom’s season in the fourth game to take advantage of days off on the schedule and give him extra rest. That plan worked, too. He pitched most of his 30 starts on extra rest.

Schumaker did not name an opening day starter on Sunday. Nor did he hint at a particular pitcher.

“I don't want to announce it until I tell the guy first,” he said.