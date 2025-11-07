Rangers Should Eye Power-Hitting Infielder as Free Agency Rumors Heat Up
When the Texas Rangers hired Skip Schumaker as their next manager to replace Bruce Bochy, the former Miami Marlins boss knew what was needed for 2026: offense. Schumaker got a first-hand view of how bad the Rangers struggled last year as a part of the front office in Texas.
“I think everybody is frustrated,” Schumaker said last month. “We’re looking forward to finding out what our real identity is as an offensive team.''
Just how much Texas wants to spend this winter in free agency remains to be seen. There are some big needs they have, but adding power at first base is one area they could address. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports ranked the Top 50 free agents this winter, and he linked a power-hitting first baseman to the Rangers, Josh Bell of the Washington Nationals, at No. 47.
Josh Bell Linked to the Rangers in Free Agency
Anderson had some interesting landing spots for some of the free agents this winter, once the madness begins. As far as the Rangers are concerned, he had an interesting name tied to Texas, in Bell.
"Bell celebrated his 33rd birthday in August, but he's coming off his finest offensive showing since winning a Silver Slugger Award in 2022. The reason he's ranked at all is because there were some promising shifts in his game. He showed improved bat speed and made contact further out in front of his body, allowing him to lift and pull the ball at the highest rate of his career. Considering Bell is at the stage of his career where he'll continue to bounce from each one-year deal to the next until the wheels fall off, he's a surprising upside gamble who just might have another surge season in the tank,'' Anderson wrote.
This past season for the Nationals, Bell had 22 home runs and 63 RBIs for a lineup that was loaded with some promising prospects. The Rangers' pitching was good enough to keep them hanging around in the American League Playoff picture until they faded, but Bell's 22 homers would have tied Wyatt Langford for the Texas lead this season.
One internal way the Rangers can help their offense is by staying as healthy as possible. Injuries really played a big part in the 2025 season, and it was injuries to key players. Some offseason additions are going to be made, and expect the front office to be as aggressive as they can. Bell would certainly be an addition that would help the lineup.