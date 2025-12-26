Rangers Should Make Spending Exception for Former Cy Young Candidate

The Texas Rangers are in the midst of a large overhaul this offseason. They've come up short of the postseason in back-to-back seasons, and there is clear desire to retool this roster while still remaining competitive.

The starting pitching was a bright spot in 2025. Led by Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers turned in the league's best team ERA and kept the team in playoff contention until the very end. So far, Texas has yet to make any additions to the starting rotation, but there is a buy low candidate that can certainly help.

Could the Rangers Pursue Zac Gallen?

In 2023, Zac Gallen emerged as one of the league's best starting pitchers. He won 17 games and posted a 3.47 ERA, finishing third in the National League Cy Young voting. Gallen played a large part in the Arizona Diamondbacks run to the World Series. He took a step back in 2024 and the struggles carried over a season ago.

The long ball was his kryptonite, allowing a career-high 31 homers in 2025. Gallen also finished with a career-worst in ERA (4.83) and walks (66). Those numbers certainly take a toll on a player's free agency market, but it also makes Gallen a potential low risk, high reward player.

President of baseball operations Chris Young has made it clear that Texas will not be a big spender unlike previous offseasons. They won't be in the market for a top-line arm, but they could make do with other options. Gallen improved in the second half of the season and at 30 years old, there is still time for a turnaround.

How Could the Rangers Make a Gallen Deal Work?

While Gallen has had his struggles, there is no guarantee he'll come at a cheap cost. Per Spotrac, his market value sits at $18.7 million annually. That may be out of the Rangers' budget, but they could work around it. A one-year deal could work for Texas financially, and it gives Gallen an opportunity to prove he can return to his old self.

As currently constructed, the Rangers can turn to Eovaldi, deGrom, Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, Jacob Latz and Cody Bradford as starters. They've lost Merrill Kelly to Arizona, with Patrick Corbin and Tyler Mahle as unrestricted free agents.

It's unclear where Gallen's market stands as the new year approaches. Zachary D. Rymer of bleacherreport.com listed the Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels as potential landing spots. Adding the 30-year-old as the number three option could give Texas a significant boost.

