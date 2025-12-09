Rangers Skip Schumaker Has High Praise for New Outfielder Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker believes Brandon Nimmo solves multiple problems at once. The veteran outfielder brings production that Texas lacked last season while adding leadership to a clubhouse mixing proven winners with emerging talent. Schumaker explained exactly why Nimmo fits.

Skip Schumaker Calls Brandon Nimmo Perfect Fit for Rangers

Schumaker praised Nimmo's arrival during media availability at the 2025 Winter Meetings. The first-year manager highlighted both the immediate offensive impact and intangible qualities the 32-year-old brings.

"What we needed was outfield production, obviously, and Brandon's definitely going to provide that," Schumaker said. "Left-handed hitter, all the things that we know we are looking for. I think he's going to provide some leadership in that clubhouse, had some really good conversations with him lately, and so he's excited, we're excited, and I think he's going to really be helpful, especially at the top of the order."

Texas acquired Nimmo from the Mets on November 24 in exchange for Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien. The Rangers also received $5 million to help offset the financial difference between the contracts. Nimmo waived his no-trade clause after consulting with former teammate Jacob deGrom and getting assurances from president of baseball operations Chris Young about the team's championship focus.

Nimmo posted a .262/.324/.436 line with 25 home runs and 92 RBIs in 2025. His 24.2% chase rate ranked in the 74th percentile, a significant improvement over Adolis Garcia's chase rate of over 35%. That plate discipline was exactly what Texas needed after ranking among baseball's worst offensive teams with a .684 OPS last season.

Why Nimmo Makes Sense for Rangers Lineup

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Rangers desperately needed reliability at the plate. Texas managed just a .302 on-base percentage in 2025, while the lineup couldn't consistently reach base or drive runs home. Nimmo's patient approach changes that immediately.

His production holds up against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers, giving Schumaker the flexibility to pencil him into the order daily. While Nimmo shows more power against righties, his batting average stays consistent regardless of the matchup. That matters for a team that struggled to field dependable everyday players.

Schumaker envisions Nimmo hitting near the top of the order alongside shortstop Corey Seager. The Rangers will need both veterans to be healthy and productive with question marks elsewhere on the roster. Young outfielder Wyatt Langford dealt with three separate oblique strains in 2025, and the pitching staff leans heavily on 37-year-old deGrom and 35-year-old Nathan Eovaldi.

Nimmo spent 10 years with the Mets after they drafted him 13th overall in 2011. He ranks sixth in franchise history in on-base percentage among players with at least 3,000 plate appearances. Leaving that legacy required belief Texas can compete immediately.

The Rangers won the 2023 World Series with much of this core intact before finishing 81-81 last season. Schumaker's confidence in Nimmo reflects the organization's push to return to contention in 2026, though health will determine whether that timeline holds.

