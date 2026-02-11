Rangers Reportedly Reunite with Fan Favorite Former World Series Hero

In search of starting pitching depth, the Texas Rangers are turning back to the high point in the history of the franchise, the club's 2023 World Series victory.

This offseason has seen the Rangers move further away from their 2023 run, as Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim all found new homes amidst a sea of change. Now, however, Texas looks to be seeking to recapture some of that magic by bringing back standout 2023 trade deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery on a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

Montgomery only spent three months with the Rangers during his first tour of duty, but the 6'6" left-hander made the most of it. After going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA over 11 regular season starts, he was a key contributor to the team's World Series run, going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA over five postseason starts. That playoff run included earning a Game 7 ALCS win in a relief role and starting Game 2 of the World Series.

What Montgomery Offers in 2026

Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Both Texas and Montgomery would surely love to travel back in time and make 2023 happen all over again. The years since have been rather forgettable for both sides, with the Rangers missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons and Montgomery struggling with injuries and under-performance amidst a two-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Montgomery went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA in 2024 during the first year of a two-year, $45 million deal in Arizona, ultimately being demoted to the bullpen. He then underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career last April, missing the entire 2025 season.

There are, of course, no guarantees that Montgomery regains his pre-2024 form, but his signing represents a low-cost risk worth taking. As part of a loaded Rangers' rotation, he will likely serve as a backup starting option while also adding a little extra competition to what is expected to be a Spring Training battle for the No. 5 spot between Kumar Rocker and Jacob Latz.

Montgomery also serves as some valuable injury insurance in support of a rotation that also includes Nathan Eovaldi, who was shut down in August with a rotator cuff strain, and Jacob deGrom, who managed to make 30 starts last season for the first time since 2019.

Texas fans may have to wait a little while to see Montgomery in action, as he isn't expected to be ready for the start of the season. That's just fine for a Rangers squad that can afford to be patient with him. Having a proven starter with a World Series ring at your disposal in the midst of a long, tough season could prove to be a nice luxury for a team with postseason aspirations.

