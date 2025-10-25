Rangers Top Prospect Had 'Eye-Catching' Statistic This Season
The Texas Rangers have some decisions to make this offseason.
Following two straight years of missing the playoffs coming off their first-ever World Series championship, there are reports that the ownership group wants to reduce payroll. If that does happen, then it could be difficult for the front office to field a competitive roster considering how many pitchers from this past season's staff are set to hit the open market.
There's still plenty of offensive talent that could carry this team in 2026. However, if the Rangers are going to get back to being title contenders again, then they might have to heavily rely on some of their younger arms to play major roles.
Someone who is likely still a bit too far away from that next year is David Davalillo, the team's seventh-ranked prospect who was signed by Texas as an international free agent in 2022. But he looks like he could be a future star for this franchise at some point, evident by what he's done during his career.
David Davalillo Had Ridiculously Low WHIP in 2025
Across four professional seasons, the 23-year-old owns a 2.35 ERA in 57 appearances (46 starts). This past season, Davalillo reached Double-A for the first time and produced a 2.73 ERA across 12 outings (11 starts).
At virtually every step of his journey thus far, the righty has been impressive. However, there is one thing that caught the eye of MLB Pipeline evaluators this year, as Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra listed Davilillo's WHIP of 0.93 this year as something that was "eye-catching."
"Among Minor League pitchers who threw at least 100 innings in 2025, only six finished with a WHIP under 1.00. Only two were better than Davalillo: Unranked White Sox lefty Shane Murphy and MLB Pipeline Pitching Prospect of the Year Jonah Tong (Mets)," they stated.
While Davalillo might not have the high strikeout totals like some of the other top-end pitching prospects across the sport, he still has rung up 266 batters in 241 innings pitched. And when combining that with his command and lack of hits allowed, his career WHIP of 1.02 shows how difficult it's going to be for opposing hitters to face him.
What's also encouraging about Davalillo's development is that he seems to get better and better with each passing year. His WHIP in 2023 was 1.06, but he only struck out 27 batters in 21 2/3 innings. Last season, he K'd 113 batters in 110 1/3 innings pitched, but his WHIP was worse at 1.10.
Davalillo was able to combine immaculate control with above average strikeout stuff while limiting hits in 2025, as he produced that incredible WHIP number of 0.93 to go along with 126 strikeouts in 107 innings pitched.
What the rising star did in 2025 was enough to catch the attention of people outside the organization, and if he keeps up that level of development going forward, it won't be long until he's pitching in the bigs for the Rangers.