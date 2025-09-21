David Davalillo Rises Through Rangers Ranks Thanks to Breakthrough Season
The Texas Rangers are pointed toward missing the playoffs for the second straight year. One trade they made at the deadline may be costly down the road.
The Rangers traded for veteran starter Merrill Kelly at the deadline, and he’s been solid down the stretch. But the price paid to the Arizona Diamondbacks was steep. Texas gave up three Top 15 pitching prospects — left-handers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt, along with right-hander David Hagaman.
Drake and Bratt were potential rotation pieces one day. Bratt even pitched for Team Canada in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The Rangers sacrificed the future for the present to acquire a player that is a free agent after this season. Kelly may not be in a Rangers uniform in 2026. It may prove to be a significant overpay.
Or, perhaps, Texas knew it had more depth in the minors when it came to pitching, thanks in part to the breakthrough season of right-handed pitcher David Davalillo, who was recently named the Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year by the Rangers organization.
Other award winners included infielder Cody Freeman, who was named the Tom Grieve Minor League Player of the Year right-handed pitcher Eric Loomis, who was named the Reliever of the Year; outfielder Yeremy Cabrera, who was named the Defender of the Year; and catcher/first baseman Cal Stark, who was named to the True Ranger Award.
Davalillo’s Breakthrough Season
The 23-year-old was an international signee from Venezuela who has been on a slow burn in the organization since he started pitching professionally in 2022. Last season he got on the organization’s radar with an 8-2 record and a 1.88 ERA with Class-A Down East and High-A Hickory. He struck out 113 and walked 32 in 110 innings.
The record looks a bit different — 6-4 with a 2.44 ERA, including 126 strikeouts and 28 walks in 107 innings. But he moved up to Double-A Frisco and spent half the season there, meaning he could be a potential Major League option in late 2026.
Set against other pitchers in the system, he led pitchers with at least 100 innings with 10.60 strikeouts per 9.0 figure, 29.6% strikeout rate, 0.93 WHIP figure, and .182 opponent’s average. Through Sept. 17, his WHIP was the third-lowest among all minor leaguers with at least 100 innings, trailing only Chicago hurler (AL) Shane Murphy (0.85) and New York (NL) rookie Jonah Tong (0.92).
He started the season sharp. He had a 1.09 ERA in his first 10 starts and was named the Rangers Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Month for April and South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for May. He was also named a SAL postseason All-Star. MLB Pipeline has him listed as the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect.
Davalillo has one more year before the Rangers must do something with him when it comes to the Rule 5 Draft. There is little pressure to rush him. But, after this season, he could make his way to Arlington in a hurry.