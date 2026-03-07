The Fastest Realistic Path to the Majors for Each Rangers Key Prospect

Sebastian Walcott is still the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, even though he will miss much of the season after surgery on his elbow. There is simply too much promise wrapped up in the soon-to-be 20-year-old infielder.

MLB Pipeline released its new list of Top 30 prospects for the organization, with Caden Scarborough now the highest-rated pitcher. Several of those prospects are also on Texas’ Major League roster, such as Jose Corniell, David Davalillo, Leandro Lopez and Carter Baumler. Corniell is the only one with a Major League inning.

But what about the other prospects? The goal is not to handicap every prospect, but to highlight five of the most relevant ones that are not on the 40-man roster. When will they reach the Majors?

Sebastian Walcott: Late 2027

Texas Rangers infield prospect Sebastian Walcott. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Walcott had revision surgery on his elbow, meaning that he didn’t require Tommy John surgery. Texas is optimistic that he can get at-bats in some rehab games sometime in August, though there will be no rush. President of baseball operations Chris Young said the franchise sees no reason Walcott can’t be the star they believe he can be. He’ll likely get at-bats late this season, probably head to the Arizona Fall League and join the Rangers at spring training in 2027. From there, a hot start at Triple-A Round Rock likely positions him for a call-up when rosters expect that September.

David Davalillo: Late 2027

The Venezuelan-born prospect was the Nolan Ryan minor league pitcher of the year in 2025, which paved his way to an invitation to Major League spring training. He has some of the best control in the system and has a splitter that grades 65 on the 20-80 scouting scale. He split time between Double-A Frisco and High-A Hub City last season. He likely starts at Frisco in 2026, earns a promotion to Round Rock and then starts challenging for an MLB job at camp in 2027. He probably needs an injury or two ahead of him to get a promotion. His development is accelerating fast.

Cameron Cauley: Midseason 2026

Texas Rangers infielder Cameron Cauley. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

There is no denying that Cauley has been one of the best players in spring training, regardless of roster status. He’s shown a patient plate approach, he’s worked multiple positions, his defense has been near-flawless and he’s performing well against MLB pitching. He’s likely to get squeezed out in spring training and his last of Triple-A at-bats will work against him. But he’s the type of player to use that as fuel. Like Cody Freeman last year, he’ll find his way to Arlington at some point in 2026.

Leandro Lopez: 2027

Texas Rangers pitcher Leandro Lopez. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The right-hander has one of the easiest, but repeatable, deliveries in the organization. Plus, straight gas comes out of it. His pitches rate 50 or higher on the 20-80 scouting scale, giving him a well-balanced arsenal to take on hitters. Control is the issue and that’s why he’ll probably start back at Frisco before a quick promotion to Round Rock. He’s on the MLB roster, but only because of his Rule 5 status. His arsenal and delivery give him a real shot at a job next year.

Gavin Collyer: Late 2026

Texas Rangers pitcher Gavin Collyer. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The right-hander has gotten plenty of reps in spring training and his performance gives the impression that he’s ready for a call-up sometime this season. With a fastball that grades out at 60, his control has looked better this spring. He’s a reliever with 17 holds and 17 career saves in the minor leagues. He’s already pitched at Round Rock. He won’t make the team out of camp because of his 2-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio. But, if he trims that down this season, he’ll get to Arlington at some point.