Rangers Win Gold Glove Team Award After Tremendous Defensive Season
On Friday night, Rawlings announced the winners of the Platinum Glove Awards and the best defensive team in each league. The Texas Rangers were the recipient of the 2025 Gold Glove Team Award in the American League, while the National League winner went to the Chicago Cubs.
The Rangers had five players nominated for Gold Glove Awards, good for second in the league. Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford and Jacob deGrom were all finalists for the honor at their positions, but Semien was the lone winner when he received his second career Gold Glove.
Texas ran into plenty of offensive struggles in 2025, but that did not carry over into the field.
Rangers Were Historically Good on Defense
This is the first time the Rangers have claimed the Gold Glove Team Award since its introduction in 2020. They set a single-season MLB record with a .9911 team fielding percentage, surpassing the 2013 Baltimore Orioles (.9910). They led the MLB with 89 defensive runs saved, the most by any team in franchise history since the stat was tracked.
It's no secret Texas had a disappointing season at the plate, which led them to miss the playoffs for the second straight year. However, defense is often a component of the game that is overlooked. The Rangers made the tough plays look easy and kept themselves in the playoff hunt until September.
They committed just 51 errors in 2025, the fewest in the franchise's history during a full season. Per Rangers PR, they went 19 consecutive games without an error from Aug. 13-Sept. 2, which tied the longest run in MLB history.
President of baseball operations Chris Young said, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, "In spite of our offensive struggles, I commend our position players for the way they defended this year. They never took their at-bats out into the field. They gave us a chance. In fact, we were a record-setting defensive team in terms of plays converted to outs."
Whether it was Seager or Semien making dazzling plays up the middle or Josh Jung robbing hits at the hot corner or Adolis Garcia tracking down a ball in the outfield, Texas was sound on the defensive end across the board.
They'll look to add some bats to improve a struggling lineup, but new manager Skip Schumaker has to be excited to oversee one of the best defensive teams in baseball. If the offense can figure out how to produce in 2026, the Rangers could be eyeing the postseason once again.