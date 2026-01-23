MLB-Best Depth Belongs to Texas Rangers at This Position

The Texas Rangers have constructed a team that looks ready to compete in 2026, and it all starts with their key position players stepping up to the plate. After acquiring several veterans through free agency, Rangers fans should hold a ton of optimism for a return to the playoffs and a successful season.

One reason why Texas stands out as a team that could reclaim the AL West division title is the depth that they have in the outfield. More specifically, the Rangers have the best outfield position in all of Major League Baseball heading into spring training, which is just a couple of weeks away.

The Rangers' LF Depth Takes the Cake

According to FanGraphs, the Rangers' left fielding depth stands above all going into the new campaign. Led by Wyatt Langford and newly acquired Brandon Nimmo from the Marcus Semien trade with the New York Mets a few weeks ago, Texas has several options to rely on down the outfield line.

Both at the plate and in the field, Texas' left fielders provide some of the best baseball gameplay fans will see this season. Langford is projected to have a breakout season, and Nimmo is versatile in the field and strong at the plate. They can also rely on three other players to fill the left fielder duties.

Sam Haggerty, Alejandro Osuna, and Josh Smith are all listed underneath the left field depth for the Rangers by FanGraphs. Haggerty played left 24 times last season with a 1.000% fielding percentage, Osuna played the position in 40 games without a flaw, and Smith has many years of outfield experience.

Langford is the obvious star out in left field for Texas, ranking as the 69th best player in MLB.com's Top 100 Players Right Now rankings. According to Baseball Savant, Langford had a 96 OAA (outs above average) in the field in 2025, all the reason why the Texas depth is so strong at that position.

The Rangers just beat out the Detroit Tigers for the top spot, as FanGraphs projected Texas left fielders to possess a 3.4 WAR compared to Detroit's 3.3. While Langford may bounce between left and center, the left field position being 0.1 above the Tigers makes sense with the depth Detroit has behind Riley Greene.

After missing the playoffs for two seasons in a row following their first World Series championship, having a position ranked No.1 in the MLB should be a step in the right direction on the path back to glory.

