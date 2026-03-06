Chris Young Addresses Potential Wyatt Langford Extension With Rangers

In his first two years with the Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford has given fans a glimpse of the future, and it is one where Rangers fans certainly hope he's in a Texas uniform for a long time. Since coming out of the University of Florida, where he starred for the Gators, he has been a big part of the Texas lineup.

There is no doubt that, along with the fans, the front office wants to keep him for a long time. President of baseball operations Chris Young was asked about an extension with his outfielder, and he sounded like someone who is open to getting one done, sooner or later.

Chris Young Discusses Wyatt Langford Extension

Wyatt Langford | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Young spoke recently to 105.3 The FAN about a potential extension with Langford.

"We've seen his first years as a successful major league player,'' said Young. "We truly believe the best is yet to come. We certainly would welcome the opportunity to explore that. Nothing would make me happier than for him to spend his entire career as a Texas Ranger. If and when that happens, it's two parties that need to come together to make it happen, but I think both parties are open to it and we'll do our best to see it through.''

Getting an extension done is something that Langford would also like to see happen, as he spoke on the topic recently as well.

"I don't know if goal is the right word, but I would obviously love to. Anything like that would be amazing. I love being in Texas, it's a great place to be around, me and my wife love it there, and when we eventually have kids, it'll be a great place for them to grow up. If it works out for us being there long term, that'd be ideal," Langford said earlier this week.

In his first two seasons, Langford has slashed .247/.335/.423 with 38 home runs and 136 RBIs. In 134 games last season, he had a team-high 22 home runs and 25 doubles for a second straight season. His WAR was 5.6 and he collected 118 hits, six fewer than the previous season.

Young has gone out and given first-year manager Skip Schumaker a solid pitching staff with the addition of Mackenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals.

Now he needs to lock up Langford with an extension, and it would benefit both sides to get it done sooner rather than later, given the uncertainty of things beyond this season with a potential lockout on the horizon.