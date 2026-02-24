Rangers' Wyatt Langford Makes Spring Training Debut vs. Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers have a three-game winning streak as they head back to their spring training home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The contest will be played at Billy Parker Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain time and 2:05 p.m. central time. Center Fielder Wyatt Langford will be in the lineup for the first time this spring.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford. | Jesse Gann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Billy Parker Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: None

Records: Texas: 3-1; Arizona: 1-3

Rangers Starting Pitcher

Jacob Latz: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Latz emerged as a swing starter/bullpen option last season, and he rescued the Rangers at various times when they were without Tyler Mahle due to injury and Kumar Rocker was optioned back to Triple-A. He’s earned enough respect in the organization to be considered for the No. 5 starter role. This is his first chance to impress this spring.

Rangers Batting Order

1. LF Evan Carter

2. CF Wyatt Langford

3. SS Corey Seager

4. DH Jake Burger

5. 1B Joc Pederson

6. 3B Josh Jung

7. 2B Josh Smith

8. C Kyle Higashioka

9. RF Alejandro Osuna

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers first baseman Justin Foscue. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

INF Justin Foscue: He left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness, per MLB.com. The move was precautionary, per manager Skip Schumaker (Feb. 24)

INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a lumbar stress reaction and will be out for the next four to six weeks (updated Feb. 20)

RHP Winston Santos: The prospect has a fracture in his left wrist and will be in a brace for three weeks. He will be able to continue to throw (updated Feb. 20)

LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford missed last season with an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery. He is in camp and on a slow ramp-up toward game action. He believes he could be ready to pitch in May.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training.

Other Notes

Pitchers Emiliano Teodo, Mark Church and Josh Sborz are on slower ramp-ups due to recovery from injury. Left fielder Wyatt Langford is expected to start sometime this week. He asked for a slower ramp-up. Right fielder Brandon Nimmo won’t play in a spring training game until March. He has a specific ramp-up plan that allows him to be fresh for opening day, per manager Skip Schumaker.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3

Feb. 21: Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb. 22 Texas 9, Colorado 5

Feb. 23 Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 0

Feb. 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 25 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 at Athletics (SS), TBA

Feb. 27 at Chicago White Sox (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 1 at Seattle Mariners, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 1270 KFLC-AM

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ