How Jakob Junis Fits Successful Rangers Bullpen Philosophy

The Texas Rangers have developed a solid approach to acquiring relievers on one-year deals and getting the most of out them.

Last year the Rangers built a bullpen with veterans who were cast off by other teams and that collection had one of the best ERAs in baseball. In 2024, the one-two punch of Kirby Yates and David Robertson effectively handled the eighth and ninth innings. In 2023, the top closer was Will Smith, who was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason.

Texas is working off a shoestring again this season and their latest signing, Jakob Junis, fits what the Rangers are looking for, philosophically speaking.

Why Jakob Junis Fits Rangers

Texas has never put a priority on a dedicated closer the past three seasons. Yates became that in 2024 and he was an All-Star. The Rangers build a bullpen with pitchers that can do multiple things — close, set-up or pitch in multiple inning situations. Relievers are required to throw to at least three batters in most circumstances. The days of the one-hitter specialist are long gone.

That is why the right-hander fits this bullpen, according to general manager Ross Fenstermaker.

“What he's been, by and large, the last few years, is a very valuable mid- to late-game reliever that can be used in a variety of ways,” Fenstermaker said.

Last year he went 4-1 with a 2.97 ERA and appeared in a career-high 57 games. He struck out 55 and walked 18 and turned in a career-best career best 0.68 home runs per nine-inning ratio. He also did damage with left-handed hitters, allowing a .237 batting average. For new manager Skip Schumaker, that gives him a pitcher to deploy in parts of the batting order where he would face multiple left-handed hitters.

While a dedicated reliever at this point in his career, the 33-year-old is one of our active pitchers with 100-or-more starts and 100-or-more relief appearances since 2017. Last season was his first without a start. In the context of his beginnings, Junis was a 29th round pick in 2011 and he’s 46-46 with two saves and 4.36 ERA for his career.

“He just gives us and [manager] Skip [Schumaker] and our group a little bit more innings, insurance and protection with quality associated with it and the right fit for what we're ultimately looking to accomplish,” Fenstermaker said.

He joins a bullpen with a mix of holdovers from last year’s group and new signings. Back from a season ago are Robert Garcia, Jacob Latz, Jose Corniell, Cole Winn and Luis Curvelo. New signings include Tyler Alexander and Alexis Diaz. Texas re-signed Chris Martin and Josh Sborz, the latter on a minor-league deal. Latz will be in competition for a spot in the rotation.

