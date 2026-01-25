Inside The Rangers

How Jakob Junis Fits Successful Rangers Bullpen Philosophy

The Texas Rangers signed another veteran reliever recently and there are good reasons why they acquired Jacob Junis.
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Jakob Junis pitches against the Texas Rangers.
The Texas Rangers have developed a solid approach to acquiring relievers on one-year deals and getting the most of out them.

Last year the Rangers built a bullpen with veterans who were cast off by other teams and that collection had one of the best ERAs in baseball. In 2024, the one-two punch of Kirby Yates and David Robertson effectively handled the eighth and ninth innings. In 2023, the top closer was Will Smith, who was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason.

Texas is working off a shoestring again this season and their latest signing, Jakob Junis, fits what the Rangers are looking for, philosophically speaking.

Why Jakob Junis Fits Rangers

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Jakob Junis throws.
Texas has never put a priority on a dedicated closer the past three seasons. Yates became that in 2024 and he was an All-Star. The Rangers build a bullpen with pitchers that can do multiple things — close, set-up or pitch in multiple inning situations. Relievers are required to throw to at least three batters in most circumstances. The days of the one-hitter specialist are long gone.

That is why the right-hander fits this bullpen, according to general manager Ross Fenstermaker.

“What he's been, by and large, the last few years, is a very valuable mid- to late-game reliever that can be used in a variety of ways,” Fenstermaker said.

Last year he went 4-1 with a 2.97 ERA and appeared in a career-high 57 games. He struck out 55 and walked 18 and turned in a career-best career best 0.68 home runs per nine-inning ratio. He also did damage with left-handed hitters, allowing a .237 batting average. For new manager Skip Schumaker, that gives him a pitcher to deploy in parts of the batting order where he would face multiple left-handed hitters.

While a dedicated reliever at this point in his career, the 33-year-old is one of our active pitchers with 100-or-more starts and 100-or-more relief appearances since 2017. Last season was his first without a start. In the context of his beginnings, Junis was a 29th round pick in 2011 and he’s 46-46 with two saves and 4.36 ERA for his career.

“He just gives us and [manager] Skip [Schumaker] and our group a little bit more innings, insurance and protection with quality associated with it and the right fit for what we're ultimately looking to accomplish,” Fenstermaker said.

He joins a bullpen with a mix of holdovers from last year’s group and new signings. Back from a season ago are Robert Garcia, Jacob Latz, Jose Corniell, Cole Winn and Luis Curvelo. New signings include Tyler Alexander and Alexis Diaz. Texas re-signed Chris Martin and Josh Sborz, the latter on a minor-league deal. Latz will be in competition for a spot in the rotation.

