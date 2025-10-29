Shohei Ohtani Ties Postseason Record Previously Set by Rangers Star Infielder
The Texas Rangers have spent quite a bit of money over the past few years to acquire superstar players. The largest deal they have ever put together was for shortstop Corey Seager, worth $325 million over the course of 10 years.
Following an enormously productive set of seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he decided to move down south and work to compete with the Rangers, and it paid off, with a 2023 World Series title to his name.
His other World Series title came during a shortened 2020 season, in which he was still with the Dodgers and was able to take home World Series MVP, as he did in 2023, showcasing just how valuable he truly becomes once the postseason rolls around.
His 2020 postseason was a thing of legend, and now, one of his most notable franchise records has been tied by none other than Shohei Ohtani, who has also been putting together an absolute legacy run this year. While the record still has not yet been taken away by Ohtani, he has brought himself level with at least two games remaining in the World Series, if not more.
What Franchise Record Did Ohtani Tie Seager For During World Series Game Three?
The record that Ohtani has caught up with Seager is single-season postseason home runs for the Dodgers, where Seager put up eight in 2020 during a title-winning year. Ohtani has now done the same following a two-home run showing in their third matchup of the series.
Seager has always been a player who showed up with home runs when it matters most, too, as in 2023, he put up six of his own on the way to a title. With 19 career postseason homers across seven different years of contention, he has showcased plenty to be viewed as one of the better players when the lights are brightest.
While this record may end up being broken in the coming days, the fact that his 2020 season is still up there, tied with another legendary run, is quite impressive.
Hopefully, 2026 will be the year that gets Seager back into the postseason, giving him the chance to make some more legacy plays in October as he continues to build a Cooperstown-type resume with plenty of years left to continue it.
With four straight years of 20+ regular-season home runs, three of which were 30+, it is clear he still has the power to make things happen in the postseason.