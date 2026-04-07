These Three Texas Rangers Players Are Carrying the Team Early

The Texas Rangers' season has started on even keel at .500 baseball through 10 games. They obviously want to be more successful moving forward, but the small sample size has shown which areas are strong and which areas need a little more attention for improvement.

Looking to salvage a .500 record through the first home stand of the 2026 campaign before hitting the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, the Rangers once again look to these three players, who have been the best to begin the season, to get the job done.

Below are the top three performers through 10 games for the Rangers, ranked in order.

1. SS Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) warms up before the game. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When Corey Seager is healthy, he is still the best overall player that Texas has to offer, and the 10-game sample size has proven that. Seager has smashed three home runs and has driven in six RBIs, while walking six times compared to 10 strikeouts.

He leads the team in home runs and is in a first-place tie, scoring seven runs. Seager's presence at the plate is enough to make the middle of the order for Texas a fear factor, because he can cause damage both by keeping the ball in the ballpark and sending it over the wall.

When looking at his Baseball Savant page, Seager continues to hit the ball hard, ranking above average in batting run value. He'll have to work on the whiff percentage, but other than that, Seager has been what the Rangers' offense has needed thus far.

2. OF Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers left fielder Brandon Nimmo (24) celebrates after hitting a single. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The new kid on the block, Brandon Nimmo, acquired in a trade with the New York Mets this offseason in exchange for Marcus Semien, has carried his spring success into the first ten games of the campaign.

Nimmo leads the team in hits (14), batting average (.359), OBP (.444) and WAR (0.6). He's hit one home run and has driven in four RBIs, but ultimately, Nimmo has been a spark as a leadoff hitter. Sometimes it takes a player a second to adjust to a new team, but Nimmo has soaked up all the success and it's showing.

3. SP Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (22) pitches. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a rotation that features Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and newly acquired Mackenzie Gore, Jack Leiter was overlooked this spring but has quickly been the standout in the regular season.

Leiter has pitched tremendously for the Rangers, keeping them in ballgames with a 2.45 ERA through two starts with 17 strikeouts, both statistics lead Texas's pitching.

He has a much better 2025 than he did in 2024, working to get that career WAR back in the positives, and if this type of production continues, he should have no problem setting new career highs in 2026.