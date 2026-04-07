How to Watch Rangers, Nathan Eovaldi Face Mariners: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers snapped their four-game losing streak and can now start a winning streak over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers defeated the Mariners, 2-1, on Monday night as Jacob deGrom threw five brilliant innings. He gave up a solo home run to Seattle’s Cal Raleigh. But that home run cost deGrom his first decision of the season as the Rangers offense sputtered again.

But the Texas offense did just enough to beat Mariners starter Logan Gilbert as Jake Burger’s RBI double in the sixth inning gave Texas the lead.

The Rangers bullpen was airtight, as it gave up just one hit in four innings. Jalen Beeks got his first win as a Ranger while Jakob Junis claimed his first save with the team.

The final game of the series will feature Rangers left-hander MacKenzie Gore against Mariners right-hander Brian Woo on Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (0-2, 11.42) vs. Seattle: RHP George Kirby (1-1, 3.75)

Eovaldi will be looking for a turnaround in his third start of the season. The opening day starter hasn’t gotten out of the fifth inning in either of his starts and has allowed nearly as many earned runs (11) has he has struck out batters (12). He’s also allowed 16 hits and three walks. He’s been Texas’ most consistent starter since he signed with the team for the first time in 2023. The Rangers need him turn it around and it needs to start on Tuesday.

Kirby has gone six innings in each of his first two starts against the Mariners. In his first start he claimed the win, giving up two hits and one earned run as he struck out six and walked two. In the following start, he allowed five hits and four earned runs while he walked three and struck out six. Like Eovaldi, Kirby has been remarkably consistent for the Mariners since 2023. He’s won at least 10 games in each of the last three seasons.

Rangers Lineup

The lineup will be added when it is posted, approximately four hours before first pitch.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).