Updated Texas Rangers Rotation Depth Ranking With Mackenzie Gore

The Texas Rangers entered this season aware that they needed to make strategic moves to position themselves as serious contenders for the World Series, much like they did a few seasons ago. After missing the playoffs entirely since winning the franchise's first championship, they have made significant improvements during the offseason.

One of, if not the most significant move this offseason for Texas was recently trading a haul of prospects to acquire Mackenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals in a win-now move. Gore joins an elite rotation, one that could ultimately be the difference maker in how the AL West unfolds.

How Much Does Gore Improve the Rotational Depth?

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) delivers a pitch donning the Nationals' red uniform. | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

Before acquiring Gore, FanGraphs deemed the Rangers to have the 12th-best starting pitching depth ranking in Major League Baseball heading into spring training. But with Gore now added to the mix, his impact and presence alone have made Texas's starting rotation depth a Top 10 unit.

Officially ranked as the eighth-best starting pitching unit in the MLB by FanGraphs, it will all come down to whether Gore can maintain and improve himself for the foreseeable future. Last season, he was an All-Star yet finished with an ERA of 4.17 after a massive fall off in the second half of 2025.

Gore joins veteran pitchers like Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, who will relieve him of the pressure of being the team's ace. This allows him to concentrate on his performance on the mound rather than the responsibility of leading the entire pitching staff.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts to the umpire's call. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Additionally, the addition of Gore allows other young pitchers such as Jack Leiter and Jacob Latz to come into their own. Kumar Rocker is projected to start the season at Triple-A, according to FanGraphs, to make room for Gore and fellow pitching signing Jakob Junis.

It's likely Rocker will return to Texas if he does indeed start the season in the minors, because the more pitching depth, the better. But for right now, it might be best for him to work on things mechanically, as he was hit hard last year due to too many pitches being over the heart of the plate.

The Texas pitching staff has a path to lead the rest of the franchise back to the playoffs. After seeing the Seattle Mariners get to the ALCS and just miss a World Series berth, the Rangers would love nothing more than to be the reason they might miss the playoffs entirely in 2026.

