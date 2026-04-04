Three Rangers Players Who Need Solid Starts to Retain Roster Spots

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers entered the season with only a few question marks, some of which have already been answered.

Andrew McCutchen as a right-handed designated hitter that can play right field? Check the box. MacKenzie Gore as a strikeout machine who can deliver quality starts? Sure can. Reliever Jakob Junis as a “pitch-maker” in Rangers manager Skip Schmaker’s own words? The results are clear.

But some questions remain. Some players are still working some things out. Some of them could see their jobs on the line soon. Here are three players who need to get things going in the right direction soon.

DH Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers first baseman Joc Pederson. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Pederson spoke to reporters on Friday and said he’s felt great about the quality of his at-bats so far this season.

“I haven’t gotten any hits but I’m seeing the ball really well, swinging at the pitchers I want to swing at, taking the pitches that I should take,” he said. “Over time, if you do that enough you’ll be in a good spot.”

Entering Saturday’s game, he had no batting average and was hitless in 10 at-bats. He drew two walks and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. It’s nothing like his horrid start to last year — at least not yet.

Before suffered a fractured thumb in late May in Pittsburgh, he has slashed .131/.269/.238 with two home runs. His results were better after he returned, but he still finished the season under-.200.

He’s still the DH of choice against right-handers — at least for right now. Schumaker wants to split the duties between him and right-handed Andrew McCutchen against left-handers. How Pederson’s bat responds over the next month will determine how much that platoon remains in place.

RP Chris Martin

Texas Rangers pitcher Chris Martin. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Martin has already blown a save and blown a tie game in four appearances. He admitted to having location issues with pitchers after Friday’s outing. It hasn’t stopped the Rangers from using him four times in seven games, with Schumaker saying the guys they have in their bullpen are “their best options.”

The Rangers have $4 million invested in the 39-year-old. They’re giving save chances to a pitcher with 16 career saves. It feels like a formula that can’t work. The Rangers need it to work because they don’t have many viable alternatives right now. Last year’s opening day closer, Luke Jackson, got a month to work out his issues. How long will Martin get?

RP Carter Baumler

Texas Rangers pitcher Carter Baumler. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Rangers loved the rookie so much that they put him on the opening day roster without any Triple-A experience. As a Rule 5 pick he would have been returned to his original team otherwise. There is a lot to like in his arm, and he’s shown tremendous grit in key situations so far.

But, he’s allowed 11 of the 24 batters he’s faced to reach base in some way. His six walks are most on the team. He’s managed to work around giving up runs in situations that nearly got out of control. How long does that luck hold out? Or can he learn to limit the traffic? By May, the bullpen will need fresh arms. How well he pitches the first month determines if he gets optioned or not. The Rule 5 rules only protect him for so long.