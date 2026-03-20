It’s Too Early to Worry About Rangers’ Joc Pederson Before Opening Day

All Texas Rangers fans want in 2026 is the Joc Pederson that excelled with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in 2024.

Thus far in spring training, Rangers fans have not seen much of that out of the left-handed hitting designated hitter. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has expressed optimism about Pederson’s approach in camp all spring, but the results haven't shown up.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In 13 spring training game he’s slashed .172/.314/.172 with no home runs and no RBI. It’s a far cry from the power he showed last spring training when he hit five home runs. But he followed that with an injury-marred 2025 in which he batted below .200.

But, maybe Rangers fans shouldn’t worry about him just yet.

The Joc Pederson Worry Factor

Texas Rangers first baseman Joc Pederson. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Pederson was smart to trigger the 2026 option on his two-year contract worth $18.5 million. Set against last year’s production, he’s not worth the money. He slashed .181/.285/.328 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 96 games. It was the worst full season of his career. He missed three months with a fractured thumb

So, why be optimistic? Well, there are a few reasons. First, he’s not that far removed from the outstanding numbers he put up in 2024 with Arizona. That season he slashed .275/.393/.515 with 23 home runs and 64 RBI. Just as there was a “Bruce Bochy odd year World Series” theory, one could say the same for Pederson. Since 2021 he’s had a batting average below .240 in odd numbered years and a batting average of .274 or better in even numbered years.

Second, the last time he played fewer than 100 games in a season was in 2020, though he had no choice due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the season to 60 games. Still, he slashed .190/.285/.397 with seven home runs and 16 RBI in an abysmal season. But he followed it up nicely in 2021 with a slash of .238/.310/.422 with 18 home runs and 61 RBI.

Third, if he falters again the Rangers have better coverage. The signing of Andrew McCutchen has turned out to be a boost to the roster in the final week of spring training. While his spring numbers have been stellar — and relying on those is as cautionary for him as it for Pederson — he’s turned into a likely candidate to make the opening day roster. He’s seen as a potential right-handed hitting DH against left-handers and a backup corner outfielder.

In an ideal world that makes him a counterpoint to Pederson’s work against right-handed pitching. But, if Pederson falters again, McCutchen gives Texas someone it can give more at-bats.

Texas was patient with Pederson last year. The Rangers are likely to be less patient this time around. They’re counting on him coming out of the game with a consistent bat, even if his sprint training results don’t show it right now.