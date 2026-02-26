Three Takeaways from Rangers Blowout Spring Training Win over Guardians

The Texas Rangers went to Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday and blew out the Cleveland Guardians, 11-4, on Wednesday in spring training.

The Rangers (4-2) got took a lineup of backups and those competing for bench roles to this one. Of those in the starting lineup, only two players were guaranteed a spot on the opening day roster — pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and catcher Danny Jansen. Everyone else was locked in on impressing the organization.

With a split-squad game coming up on Thursday, Wednesday’s lineup will probably get in action on back-to-back days while the presumed starters return to the field, most likely in Surprise.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Evo Builds Up

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The results on the field are less important for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi than the ramp-up to be ready to pitch in the regular season. He’d didn’t reach three innings on Wednesday — he pitched 2.2 innings — but he got up to 43 pitches, about 10 more than he threw in his first start. 29 of those were strikes.

But the numbers on the field were better, too. He gave no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. That set the tone for the entire staff, as the Rangers didn’t allow a run until the fifth inning. By then, Texas was in control of the game.

Eovaldi made his first start on Feb. 20. Based on the time span between those starts, he could be on a track to be the opening day starter in Philadelphia on March 26. To be clear, manager Skip Schumaker has not named an opening-day starter.

Tyler Wade, Hit King

Texas Rangers second baseman Tyler Wade. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Tyler Wade is in spring training on a non-roster invite, and he’s seen as a super-utility player. He’s already played infield and outfield in spring training and on Wednesday he was in right field. He went 1-for-3. He doesn’t have the best spring training batting average on the team — that belongs to Sam Haggerty (.714), but Wade has been consistent so far. He is 5-for-9 in four games.

He’s bounced around for a while since his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2017. He’s trying to reclaim what he did in 2021, when he slashed .268/.354/.323 in 103 games. He’s not much for slug and his career on-base percentage is under .300. But if the Rangers believe he can emulate his 2021 numbers, he has a chance make the team.

Ryan Brasier Stumbles

Texas Rangers pitcher Ryan Brasier. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Ryan Brasier is also a non-roster invitee and one of those relief pitchers that could give a team a boost during the season. His performance on Wednesday was lacking.

He gave up the bulk of the Guardians’ damage, as he allowed four hits and three runs in 0.2 innings with a strikeout. That included giving up a solo home run to José Ramírez.

Brasier has been a solid reliever in the Majors before. He was part of Boston’s 2018 World Series season. As recently as 2023 he went 3-0 with a 3.02 ERA in 59 games with 11 holds and two saves in three chances. But this is a Rangers bullpen with several holdovers baked in and a solid allotment of Major League signings. With days like that, it will be hard for Brasier to break through without help.