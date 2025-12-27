Underrated Former Rangers Pick Might Become 2026’s Breakout Pitching Star

The SEC year after year continues to pump out high-quality pitchers into the MLB draft. Whether a first-round talent or a late-round talent, the depth the conference has in putting out professional pitchers is unmatched.

One pitcher selected in last year's draft had a standout career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, before ultimately being selected by the Texas Rangers in the eighth round. Evan Siary, a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher standing at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds could be due for a breakout in 2026.

Siary only appeared in four games after signing with the Rangers in 2025. In that stretch, he made three starts, posting a 7.50 ERA, striking out batters at a 22.2% rate compared to a walk rate of 7.4%. While not jaw-dropping numbers, it was what he did in college that should make Texas fans excited.

In three seasons with Mississippi State, Siary developed into an extremely underrated weapon out of the Bulldogs pitching staff. It was his final season however, where Siary would take his stuff to another level in 2025.

Evan Siary looks like a potential breakout arm in the Rangers system for 2026. In 54.0 IP for @HailStateBB in '25:



4.00 ERA

31.4% K%

15/72 BB/K

1.11 WHIP

.217 BAA

73.5% LOB%



Hides the ball incredibly well. 8th round selection in the 2025 MLB draft.



📹: @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/vIAoDPBa0e — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) December 27, 2025

In 54.0 IP, Siary appeared in 15 games, making a career high 10 starts. In that stretch, he'd post a 4.00 ERA, the lowest mark of his three year collegiate career. 2025 was his best year as far as getting strikeouts went.

He raised his strikeout percentage by nearly 10%, eclipsing the 31% mark for the first time. The control has always been there, as he's never posted a walk rate over 7.0% since 2024. He's shown serious potential as a relief pitcher, with the starter potential also trending upwards.

It'll be interesting to see how Siary does in his first full season of professional baseball. It'll be even more interesting to see mechanically how he develops as a pro, as there's already multiple attributes that have made him effective at a high level.

For a righty with multiple solid offerings in his pitch-mix, Siary hides the ball in his delivery about as well as one can. The deception he creates in his delivery can make him incredibly effective in minor league baseball.

A very repeatable motion, if the Rangers can tap more into what has made him successful in college, his breakout in the system is almost inevitable.

After getting his feet wet with his professional debut in 2025, Evan Siary now has a chance to make his name known as a potential breakout arm in the Texas system for 2026.

