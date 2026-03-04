Rangers Outfielder Fighting for Roster Spot Homers for Mexico in WBC Exhibition

The Texas Rangers will play their World Baseball Classic exhibition game on Wednesday against Team Brazil. But Rangers that are playing for other WBC teams are getting in their cuts elsewhere.

One of them is Alejandro Osuna. The outfielder made his Major League debut last season after a terrific spring training in Surprise, Ariz. This time around, he’s fighting for an opening day job and he’s taking a break from Rangers camp to play for Team Mexico.

On Tuesday, he was playing in an exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the D-backs’ facility, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. He’s expected to be a big part of the team’s push to try and get out of pool play in the WBC. He got off to a great start against Arizona.

Alejandro Osuna Preps for WBC

¡Por todo el derecho!

Cuadrangular de Alejandro Osuna 🇲🇽💪 pic.twitter.com/LLixHZJrcU — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) March 3, 2026

Osuna has gotten plenty of playing time with the Rangers in spring training. But Tuesday’s home run against the D-backs was his first of spring training.

Team Mexico is going to play in Pool B with Team USA, Great Britain, Italy and Brazil. Mexico will open pool play on Friday against Great Britain. After that, Mexico will play Brazil on Sunday, Team USA on Monday at Italy on March 11.

Other Rangers expected to play in the WBC include Austin Bergner (Colombia), Alexis Díaz (Puerto Rico), Robert Garcia (Mexico), Daniel Missaki (Brazil), Cal Quantrill (Canada), Blake Townsend (Australia), Ricardo Velez (Puerto Rico) and Kai Wynyard (Australia).

When he returns, he hopes to pick up where he left off trying to win a job on the opening day roster. In seven games with the Rangers, he’s slashed .200/.368/.200 with three RBI. He’s competing with Sam Haggerty, Mark Canha, Michael Helman and others for what is likely two backup outfield spots. Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Brandon Nimmo are expected to be the everyday starters.

In 63 MLB games last season he slashed .212/.313/.278 with a .591 OPS, two home runs, 15 RBI, four doubles, 12 runs and five stolen bases.

A terrific spring training last year set him up for that MLB promotion in May. He played in 24 games for the Rangers, as he slashed .429/.523/.714 with one home run and seven RBI. He played his way from top prospect status to a Major League job in just a couple of months in spring training.