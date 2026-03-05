Rangers Land Longtime Pirates Free Agent Slugger Ahead of Opening Day

The Texas Rangers welcomed aboard some key names during the offseason, including those of starter MacKenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals and outfielder Brandon Nimmo from the New York Mets.

Since spring training kicked off, the dust seemed to settle for the Rangers, but not for long. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), the franchise has now signed Pittsburgh Pirates icon Andrew McCutchen to a one-year minor league deal.

He has spent quite some time exploring free agency, and now landing with the Rangers, this means the ballclub is seeing something in spring training that isn't impressing them.

Sources tell the Dallas Morning News: Rangers are signing former MVP Andrew McCutchen: https://t.co/DrEfDMczo2 — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 5, 2026

McCutchen Heads to Lone Star State

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

During McCutchen's 2025 campaign with the Pirates, he logged a slash line of .239/.333/.367 with a clean .700 OPS and 13 homers through 135 games. Much of his career has been spent with Pittsburgh—12, to be exact. However, he has had brief stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees.

Bringing him to Texas undoubtedly boosts its lineup with immediate production, but he also provides a boost to its outfield. He hasn't been performing at his full potential, particularly considering his stunning performance in 2014 when he slashed .314/.410/.542 with a striking .952 OPS and 25 home runs through 146 game appearances. Despite not being in his prime, it's clear that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.

This news was rather shocking, but it just goes to show that anything is possible in Major League Baseball, particularly with Opening Day right around the corner.