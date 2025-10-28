Which Starting Pitchers Should Rangers Retain for 2026?
The Texas Rangers are searching for a return to the postseason after their first World Series title in 2023. President of baseball operations Chris Young was quick to name the new manager in Arlington with Skip Schumaker.
The pitching staff was a major bright spot, leading the MLB in team ERA. Several veterans stepped up, and despite all the injuries, they kept Texas alive until mid-September for a playoff spot. It's been documented that the Rangers will be met with a budget crunch this offseason. It could be difficult for Young to retain arms and bring in new ones.
Five relievers and four starting pitchers are set to hit free agency. The starting pitchers that are unrestricted free agents are Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, Patrick Corbin, and Merrill Kelly. Which players should Texas bring back?
Tyler Mahle Could be Tough to Bring Back
Tyler Mahle had a tremendous 2025 season for Texas. After making just eight starts in 2023 and 2024, there weren't high expectations for him to be a valuable arm. That quickly changed in the month of April. He made five starts and allowed three total runs.
Opponents hit .151 against the 31-year-old, and he racked up 23 strikeouts to nine walks. He had multiple starts where he didn't allow a run, including seven shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers with four punchouts.
He carried the momentum over into May. He went at least five innings in each start and became a dependable arm in the rotation. However, the theme of injuries once again disrupted a promising season. On June 15th, he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue.
He was eventually moved to the 60-day IL in July, and didn't return until September 19th. He finished the season with a 6-4 record and a 2.13 ERA through 86.2 innings.
Had he not gotten injured and continued his success, he could've lined himself up for a major payday. However, his injury history could make teams hesitant to sign the veteran. Regardless, he should have a decent market, and it could be tough for Texas to bring him back. I think he should be the top priority among the starting pitchers.
The Rangers Should Let Patrick Corbin and Merrill Kelly Walk
Patrick Corbin was one of the biggest surprises in 2025. Originally thought as a temporary arm, Corbin earned his spot in the rotation for the entire season and made 30 starts. While the numbers don't pop off the page, he gave the Rangers a lot of innings and stayed healthy all year.
Unless Texas can bring him back for the minimum again, it isn't worth giving the 36-year old any more then that. Kelly was brought in at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers gave up Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt, and David Hagaman. He put up modest numbers in Arlington with a 4.23 ERA in 10 starts.
He just turned 37 a couple weeks ago and it seems unlikely that a reunion with Kelly will happen. Only time will tell if there is mutual interest between the righty and the Rangers front office.