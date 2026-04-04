Rangers’ Brandon Nimmo Explains Origins of On-Deck Sledgehammer

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brandon Nimmo isn’t available to help with home improvement projects. But there’s a reason the Texas Rangers outfielder uses it.

He’s discussed his use of the sledgehammer before with Rangers Sports Network. Turns out, it’s a relatively new part of his at-bat prep. And he has a former New York Mets teammate to thank for the ritual.

“Pete [Alonso] started using it at the beginning of the season,” Nimmo said. “I was watching him do his work and watching him use it.”

What happened next surprised Nimmo — and it’s why keeps using it.

Brandon Nimmo’s Sledgehammer

Have you seen Brandon Nimmo with a sledgehammer in the on deck circle?



He told @JaredSandler the origins and the thought process behind it: pic.twitter.com/sQYXjHgyVp — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 2, 2026

Turns out, Nimmo likes what are called “overload bats,” which are bats that carry a little more weight than the standard. Turns out swinging an eight-pound sledgehammer a few times changes one’s perspective about a baseball bat.

“I picked it up and started swinging it around for a little bit and then I grabbed my bat,” Nimmo said. “And I was like, ‘Dang, this thing feels like a toothpick after that.’”

Nimmo said it helped him better prepare for the at-bat. He’s used the typical weights in the on-deck circle, which fit around the barrel of the bat and give it more weight. But that’s nothing like a sledgehammer with an axe handle grip, which is similar to the grip that Nimmo has on his bats.

He was expecting his swing to be a little faster after using the sledgehammer. But he got an added benefit he wasn’t expecting.

“If you can move heavier things, then you will cut the fat out of your swing naturally,” he said. “You have to in order to be more efficient to move a heavier object.”

Nimmo said that the sledgehammer is free for anyone to use. No one has really taken to it consistently, though left fielder Wyatt Langford did pick it up briefly during the road trip. For now, it seems to be a habit specific to Nimmo and his routine.

One can’t argue with the results so far. After the road trip he was batting .360 with one home run and four RBI. His play helped contribute to a 4-2 road trip.

“It’s a great start,” he said. “And you know that there’s going to be ups and downs, but you just want to try and take care of what you can take care of that day. It’s great to have the good start and we know what this team is capable of.”