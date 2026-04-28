The Rangers Lineup Patterns Tell a Subtle Story About Future

The Texas Rangers are a month into the season, and they’ve been around .500 since the season opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas spent time this offseason rebuilding its lineup to emphasize on-base percentage and doing multiple things at the plate. That not only included trading for Brandon Nimmo but also getting their own players to improve in that area.

The returns have been modest. Here are three ways the lineup patterns are telling us what the Rangers are thinking.

Texas Will Go Heavy with Lefties

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Rangers are clearly playing the left-on-right matchups when they face right-handed pitchers. In fact, they’re playing it heavier than they have in recent years.

To begin the season, the Rangers regularly started five left-handed hitters against right-handed pitchers — Brandon Nimmo, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson, Evan Carter and Josh Smith. Texas has remained consistent with that for the first month.

Nimmo and Seager usually bat either 1-2 or 1-3 in the order, with right-hander Wyatt Langford as a separator. Pederson generally bats fifth, with Carter and Smith somewhat fluid. There have been games where the Rangers have alternated left- and right with its batters. With Langford hurt and the left-handed Alejandro Osuna up in the Majors, the Rangers started six left-handed hitters against the Athletics’ two right-handers.

It’s worked. Texas was slashing .247/.325/.409 going into the Yankees series. The Rangers have hit 24 of their 28 home runs against right-handers. Three of the Rangers’ top five home run hitters are lefties — Corey Seager, Brandon Nimmo and Evan Carter.

Until it stops working, the Rangers will buy into the strategy.

Rangers Will Ride a Hot Hand

Josh Jung's second double of the day and a bunt from Evan Carter get the Rangers on the board!@RangersSNtv | #MLB pic.twitter.com/R5fjqjfBD7 — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) April 26, 2026

Texas manager Skip Schumaker acknowledged to reporters that they’re trying to squeeze everything they can out of third baseman Josh Jung, who is the team’s best hitter right now. This acknowledgement came after Texas batted him in the clean-up spot on Sunday. Then, on Monday, he batted in the No. 2 spot.

Few batters have moved around the order like Jung so far. The No. 2 spot was the seventh different spot in the order. He started the season in an 0-fer slump in March and eventually ended up in the ninth spot in the order. His .400 average in that spot is what helped get him out of that spot.

Schumaker has leaned toward a consistent lineup, especially in the top four spots in the order. But a hitter like Jung, who started the season in the bottom half of the order, shows the rest of the team that one can hit his way up in the order.

Brandon Nimmo Was the Right Leadoff Choice

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Schumaker said in February that he felt Nimmo was the right guy to lead off the lineup. He was right. Nimmo was slashing .281/.352/.465 going into the Yankees series and one could argue that his presence at the top has had a trickle-down effect.

Eight of the Rangers’ everyday players have an on-base percentage of .300 or better. That’s practically a starting lineup. On a good day, one hitter can hand the next a potential positive outcome, whether it be a hit, a walk or even a bunt (the Rangers are doing more of that).

One could argue that he’s helped Jung, Pederson, Jake Burger and Ezequiel Duran boost their on-base percentages this season. All are better than. 300 so far after finishing below that last season. The Rangers wanted Nimmo to boost the team’s ability to get on base. If he pulls the rest of the lineup along with him, that makes this team better in the long term.