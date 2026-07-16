Rangers Draft Pick Brody Bumila Doesn't Mince Words About the Chip on His Shoulder

In the weeks and months leading into the MLB Draft last weekend in Philadelphia, Brody Bumila was a projected first-round pick. He was a late-round pick in most mock drafts and there was a good reason as to why.

The left-handed pitcher was one of the top arms eligible for the draft after finishing up a dominating senior season at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, Mass. However, as the draft got closer, an MRI result showed a UCL injury in his pitching elbow. At 18 years old and days before you're about to be drafted, that's the last thing that anyone wants to hear.

Once seen as a draft pick anywhere from the middle of the first round to early in the second round, those results clearly caught MLB teams' eyes. In the end, he fell down the draft board all the way to No. 89, where the Texas Rangers selected him in the third round. After being drafted, he sat down with CBS Boston and explained why he has a chip on his shoulder as his MLB journey begins with surgery.

Brody Bumila Explains Why He Has a Chip on His Shoulder After MLB Draft

Brody Bumila | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bumila finished up his tremendous high school career with a basketball state championship at Bishop Feehan and led the baseball team to the state final. After focusing on the draft after his career ended and after getting the diagnosis, it hit him hard. After thinking about it for a day, he has a chip on his shoulder.

"I just think you've got to just keep going, not stop. If you think you can achieve your goal you can achieve it," Bumila said. "I think it just puts a bigger chip on my shoulder to a sense that all the other 29 MLB teams, everyone had an opportunity to take me and they didn't."

Bumila had a scholarship to Texas to play for the Longhorns, but things have changed since his MRI result and being drafted by the Rangers. Surgery is needed, and it will begin what is going to be a long journey to reach his goal of someday toeing the rubber at Globe Life Field. Despite the injury, the upside and talent were just too much for the Rangers to pass on.

According to CBS Boston, Bumila is expected to travel to Arlington soon and meet with the Rangers and the rest of his draft class in person. Once he gets things ironed out and he's able to begin his journey after his path is laid out, the chip on his shoulder might be something that the other 29 teams are going to realize they passed on.