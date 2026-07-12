Texas Rangers Grades for Every Position Group at the All-Star Break

Sitting just over .500 at 48-47, it is shocking that the Texas Rangers are holding down first place in the American League West. So far this season, it has been some pretty weak baseball in the division.

Certainly, nothing is determined yet, and there is plenty of time left in the season for things to get shaken up. The division is truly anyone’s game at this point.

Texas has been held back by inconsistency in the offense and uneven production from several of its key contributors. If they want to hold on to the division lead, they are going to have to play better in the second half.

Starting Rotation

This group has held itself together well enough to keep the Rangers in contention.

Jacob deGrom has put together a season with a 3.49 ERA, 122 strikeouts against just 22 walks, and he holds a 1.02 WHIP over 100.2 innings pitched.

Nathan Eovaldi has put in 111.1 innings of work while posting a 4.04 ERA. He’s allowed 105 hits, 50 earned runs, and 26 walks against 120 strikeouts.

Mackenzie Gore hasn’t performed quite as well as the other two but has still held his own.

Jack Leiter (5.29 ERA) and Kumer Rocker (4.40 ERA) have not had the consistency the team would like to see, but there is still room for growth here and with the veteran leaders on the team, they should be able to turn things around.

Bullpen

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jacob Latz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen has been one of the team’s strengths so far this year.

Jacob Latz has been the leader here with an outstanding 1.65 ERA while picking up 18 saves so far this season. Tyler Alexander, Jakob Junis and Peyton Gray have also provided quality innings and helped stabilize innings late into the game.

The reliever crew is ranked 12th in MLB and 7th in the American League with a 3.95 ERA as a whole.

Of course, there have been a few rough outings for the crew here, but overall I would say this set has outperformed expectations.

Catchers

Kyle Higashioka has provided some power at the plate with six home runs, but overall the catching tandem hasn’t produced much when standing at the plate. Higashioka has 155 at-bats with 34 hits, three doubles and 16 RBI.

Danny Jansen has just three home runs, 21 hits, six doubles and a triple with 123 at-bats.

Behind the plate the catchers have put up some solid defense, but if this set could contribute more the to the offense, it would elevate the team.

Infield

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The grade here is largely carried by Josh Jung, who has been one of the Rangers' best hitters this campaign.

Jung is slashing .294/.361/.444 with an OPS of .805. He’s got 98 hits, 23 doubles and nine home runs in 333 at-bats.

Jake Burger has delivered power when he steps up to the plate, as he leads the team with 16 home runs on the year.

Ezequiel Duran is holding his own slashing .272/322/.460 with an OPS of .761. He has hit 10 home runs with 25 RBI so far.

The biggest disappointment here this year has been Corey Seager. His back has been giving him trouble and he has spent time on the injured list due to lower back inflammation and back spasms. He also had a home-plate collision that caused him to be out with a concussion protocol.

He has only been in 51 games and when he showed up he is hitting a mere .182 with a .666 OPS. If Seager can find a way to stay healthy and return to form, the infield could become one of the AL’s best.

Outfield

The outfield is about the same as the rest of the team. They have shown flashes of brilliance followed by inconsistent offensive production.

Wyatt Langford owns an impressive .831 OPS but has only been seen in 43 games. A right forearm strain followed by a Grade 2 left hamstring strain has kept him sidelined for a lot of the season.

Brandon Nimmo has been steady, while Evan Carter, on the other hand, has produced a .186 average and a .627 OPS.

The Rangers have got to have more production from this group in the second half.

Designated Hitters

Finding another power hitter that could really make an impact could completely change the lineup. The team has had to rely on Joc Pederson here, almost exclusively.

Pederson has hit 15 home runs along with seven doubles and two triples, driving in 32 RBI along the way. He is slashing .234/.334/.460 with a .794 OPS.

He gets on base and provides some home run pop. Pederson has provided a much-needed left-handed power bat to the middle of the order.

Bench

Overall, there have been some important contributions from the bench, but nothing that has consistently changed games along the way. Justin Foscue and Nicky Lopez can be counted on to come off the bench and contribute.

As stated above, the Rangers really could use another impact bat before the trade deadline.

Final Grade

The AL West standings say a lot about the teams within. Given that the Rangers lead the division and are just one game above .500, it tells you this is a middling group.

Overall, the rotation has done its job, and the bullpen has been a strength. The best news here is that Texas doesn’t need an overhaul; they just need a few pieces of talent to step forward, and they are a legitimate contender to make a run in the second half.