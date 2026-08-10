Rangers Set Lineup as MacKenzie Gore Seeks Victory Against Angels

The Texas Rangers head to the west coast this week and it’s time to start winning some road games against AL West teams.

Texas (59-59) enters its four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels one-half game behind the Houston Astros in the AL West race and one games ahead of the field for the final AL wild card berth. But the Rangers hit the road with a 4-12 record against AL West teams away from home. Plus, the Angels swept the Rangers in Anaheim in May.

There is another lefty on the mound to start Monday’s game, so the lineup will look markedly similar to Sunday’s especially at the top. But there is good news. Six different Rangers have hit a home run off Angels starter Reid Detmers.

Before the game, the Rangers announced two transaction. Relief pitcher Nolan Kingham, who was designated for assignment during the Baltimore series, was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners. Texas also placed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on teh 15-day injured list with right posterior elbow inflammation and recalled pitcher Ben Peoples from Triple-A Round Rock.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 10, 2026

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

LF Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

DH Justin Foscue

C Elias Diaz

3B Jonah Bride

2B Cameron Cauley

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 8:38 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Angels: ABTV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Starting Pitchers

Monday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.55) vs. Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-8, 4.12)

Three Rangers Matchups to Watch

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ezequiel Duran: He’ll play because the Rangers need him in the lineup. But he has a bad history with Detmers. He is batting .100 in 20 career at-bats. But he has a home run and two RBI. Right now, he’s one of the hottest hitters on the team so one must put stock in the recent track record. He’s slashing .360/.429/.600 in his last seven games. He’s also batting .268 against left-handed pitching.

Corey Seager: Texas is going to find every way it can to get him in the lineup every day. On Sunday, he got a rest from the field as he was the designated hitter. On Monday he’s back on the field at shortstop. For now, one must ignore his season slash and look at what he’s done in August — .240/.321/.360 with a home run and three RBI. He also has a .250 average with a home run and RBI against Detmers.

Brandon Nimmo: He slammed a home run on Sunday and nearly had another big hit. He heads to Anaheim with a .400 average in five at-bats against Detmers, which includes a home run and an RBI. He’s hit three home runs in his last seven games and is batting nearly .400 in that span. No reason to bench him now.